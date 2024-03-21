AVer Europe and ISID form a strategic partnership to revolutionize video content management solutions

AVer Europe and ISID partnership

AVer Europe a top cutting-edge video conferencing provider, forms a strategic partnership with ISID, a global innovator in audio and video AI processing tech.

The strategic partnership between AVer Europe and ISID marks an important milestone in the industry by combining the technological excellence of both companies.” — Angel Lopez of ISID.

MADRID, MADRID, ESPAñA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISID specializes in the development of advanced solutions for processing, analyzing, managing and storing audio and video content different sectors. Its flagship product, Videoma Archivo, an enterprise multimedia content management system (EVCM), is instrumental in facilitating the efficient management of video content in organizations such as courts, tribunals, municipalities and companies where these services are essential.

AVer Europe is aware of the increasing demand for high quality video recordings in court and government proceedings, so its state-of-the-art cameras, such as the PTZ310UV2 and CAM520PRO3, are essential for capturing the sharp images needed for archiving.

“Our collaboration with ISID signifies a strategic alignment to address the unique needs of the legal, government and corporate sectors,” stated Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe. By integrating ISID’s expertise in video content management with AVer’s industry-leading cameras, we equip organizations with robust solutions for efficient video recording and management.”

The main advantages of using AVer Europe cameras together with ISID’s Videoma Archive include:

- High-definition video capture ensures clarity and accuracy in court proceedings, government meetings and corporate events.

- Seamless integration with Videoma Archive to streamline content management and archiving, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

- Increased efficiency and reliability in multimedia asset management across multiple industries.

“This collaboration represents a perfect blend of AVer’s expertise in state-of-the-art cameras and ISID’s ability to deliver advanced multimedia content management solutions. Together, we are committed to providing tailored solutions that drive efficiency and customer satisfaction in the legal, government and corporate sectors.”

The collaboration between AVer Europe and ISID underscores the shared commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction in delivering tailored solutions.

For more information on how the AVer Europe and ISID partnership enhances video content management solutions, please visit. www.avereurope.com | www.isid.com

About AVer Europe:

AVer Europe is a leading provider of video conferencing and collaboration solutions offering a wide range of products and services designed to improve communication and productivity in a variety of industries.

About ISID:

ISID is a global company that develops solutions for the processing, analysis, management and storage of audio and video, whether archived, streaming or live (TV). Its solutions integrate advanced AI modules and are used in multiple sectors, such as security, government and public administration, media agencies, education, healthcare and the legal field.