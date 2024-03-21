Diabetic Nephropathy Market Size is Expected to Grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight
Diabetic Nephropathy Market
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Diabetic Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Nephropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Nephropathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Nephropathy Market Research Report
As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the diabetic nephropathy market size was found to be USD 9.2 billion in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.
As per DelveInsight estimates, the total prevalent population of diabetic nephropathy in 7MM was estimated to be around 28 million cases in 2021 and is expected to increase during the study period (2019–2032).
Leading diabetic nephropathy companies such as Prokidney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring, and others are developing novel diabetic nephropathy drugs that can be available in the diabetic nephropathy market in the coming years.
Some of the key therapies for diabetic nephropathy treatment include Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), INV-202, Bremelanotide, Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin, Esaxerenone, CSL346, and others.
Diabetic Nephropathy Overview
Diabetic nephropathy is a long-term kidney disease that can affect people with diabetes. It is also known as Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD). It happens when a person's kidneys are damaged by elevated blood glucose levels. It is a leading cause of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The kidneys in ESRD are no longer able to satisfy the demands of everyday life. Kidney failure can occur as a result of ESRD, which can be life-threatening.
Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology Segmentation
Diabetic Nephropathy Prevalent Cases
Diabetic Nephropathy Gender-Specific Cases
Diabetic Nephropathy Age-Specific Cases
Diabetic Nephropathy Stage-Specific Cases
Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment Market
Diabetic nephropathy presents as a clinical condition characterized by persistent albuminuria and a gradual decline in kidney function, typically associated with a distinctive glomerular disease pattern. Diabetic nephropathy is closely linked to cardiovascular events and significantly impacts overall survival.
Diabetic Nephropathy Therapies and Companies
Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT): Prokidney
INV-202: Inversago Pharma Inc.
Bremelanotide: Palatin Technologies, Inc
Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Esaxerenone: Daiichi Sankyo
CSL346: CSL Behring
Diabetic Nephropathy Market Dynamics
The diabetic nephropathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. The continuous increase in cases of diabetic nephropathy presents an opportunity for pharmaceutical companies to introduce innovative therapies to the market. Recent advancements in our comprehension of diabetic nephropathy enable the development of new drugs targeting different aspects of the condition, ultimately aiming to halt its progression.
Diabetic Nephropathy Market Drivers
• Increased prevalence of diabetes and Diabetic Kidney Disease
• Annual screening programs
• Multidisciplinary Care
Diabetic Nephropathy Market Barriers
• Heterogeneous nature of the disease
• Lack of awareness among the patients and primary care physician
• Poor access to health insurance and healthcare
• Treatment challenges
Scope of the Diabetic Nephropathy Market
Coverage- 7MM
Companies- Prokidney, Inversago Pharma Inc., Palatin Technologies, Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, CSL Behring, and others
Therapies- Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), INV-202, Bremelanotide, Ambrisentan and Sotagliflozin, Esaxerenone, CSL346, and others.
Diabetic Nephropathy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Nephropathy Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Content
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Diabetic Nephropathy
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Diabetic Nephropathy
4. Diabetic Nephropathy: Market Overview at a Glance
5. Diabetic Nephropathy: Disease Background and Overview
6. Patient Journey
7. Diabetic Nephropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
9. Diabetic Nephropathy Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment
11. Diabetic Nephropathy Marketed Products
12. Diabetic Nephropathy Emerging Therapies
13. Diabetic Nephropathy: Seven Major Market Analysis
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Diabetic Nephropathy
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
