Buggyra ZM Racing starts the 24H GT Endurance Series at Mugello this weekend

Before the circuit season starts again for Buggyra ZM Racing this weekend at the 12h of Mugello, the Mercedes-AMG GT4 was tested at the Most circuit.

MONACO, FRANCE, March 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- . A busy circuit season will start for the proven trio of Aliyyah Koloc, Adam Lacko, and David Vršecký, supplemented by Jaromír Jiřík, with this first 24H Series race of the year, as well as for the Buggyra Academy juniors, many of whom also took part in the tests in Most.FIA ETRC champion Adam Lacko is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel. "It's March and after a long winter break, we finally got to test in Most where we tested the brakes‘ set-up. The races are coming up fast and this week we're off to Mugello for the first 12-hour race where we'll have our first battles and our first fast laps of the year."The Mercedes-AMG GT4 was also tested by another European track champion, and a double one at that. "The car underwent a major overhaul in the winter. We needed to drive it to make sure everything is as it should be, so we don‘t have to do this in Italy just before the race," David Vršecký explained.This year's 24H Series season will have two 24-hour races and three 12-hour races. "Jára Jiřík will be joining us in Mugello and he is also ready," David added.Aliyyah Koloc returns to the circuit after two tough long-distance off-road rallying events. "It's a lot of fun to transition from rallying back to the circuit. I'm feeling pretty good and I'm happy to be back with David and Adam. It's just the cold that bothers me. I miss the warmth of Dubai and Abu Dhabi," she said with a smile.Her smile widened when she saw the final times of the whole crew in Most. "I was the fastest, but we'll see how the season goes," said the 19-year-old driver. And continued: "Our goal this year is to win the championship. Last year, we were very close, so we know it's possible. It won't be easy, of course, but we have to fight and produce consistent results," said Aliyyah.Alongside the team members who will once again be challenging for the GT4 class championship in the endurance series, the talented juniors from the Buggyra Academy will also start in their respective series.Miroslav Mikeš will drive in the FIA Czech Formula 4 championship, hoping to move up one day to the GT4 car. Filip Nedoma will drive in the Czech Kart Open karting series in the ROK GP class, and he, too, is preparing to enter the GT4 world. Matyáš Puršl will drive in the Czech Kart Open in the KZ2 class, Michael Hlaváček in the OK class. Kristina Kalistova will fight for points in the OKJ category and will also be preparing for Formula 4. And last but not least, Niki Lacko will be driving in the Czech Kart Open, Easy 100 class.Some of those young drivers of the new generation were present at the tests in Most. Míra Mikeš and Filip Nedoma even completed a test drive in the Mercedes-AMG GT4."Our young Academy drivers also tested for the first time this year. They have been preparing all winter on the simulators and could finally try out in a real car what they have learned," explained Adam Lacko.12H Mugello schedule:Friday 22 March Qualifying: 14:30 - 15:25Saturday 23 March Race 1: 12:30 - 19:00Sunday 24 March Race Part 2: 9:00 - 14:3024H Series 2024 race calendar:22-24 March 12H Mugello19-21 April 12H Spa-Francorchamps10-12 May 24H Portimao5-6 July 12H Misano13-14 September 24H Barcelona