Sage-Grouse Working Group to meet

Casper - The Bates Hole/Shirley Basin Sage-Grouse Working Group will hold a meeting from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Apr. 2. The local working group will be discussing funding applications and materials new members receive when they join the group. The meeting will be held in the Swan Room of the Casper Region Game and Fish Office, 3030 Energy Lane.

The group is one of eight regional working groups statewide. Each is composed of citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The group develops and initiates conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, when feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Learn more about sage grouse, the regional working groups, and their management plans at: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management.

