Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,956 in the last 365 days.

Sage-Grouse Working Group to meet

Casper - The Bates Hole/Shirley Basin Sage-Grouse Working Group will hold a meeting from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Apr. 2. The local working group will be discussing funding applications and materials new members receive when they join the group. The meeting will be held in the Swan Room of the Casper Region Game and Fish Office, 3030 Energy Lane.  

The group is one of eight regional working groups statewide. Each is composed of citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The group develops and initiates conservation plans to benefit sage grouse and, when feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats. Learn more about sage grouse, the regional working groups, and their management plans at:  https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Habitat/Sage-Grouse-Management.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Sage-Grouse Working Group to meet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more