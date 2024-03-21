Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Size is anticipated to increase by 2034, estimates DelveInsight

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market is Anticipated to Grow

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA , UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome market trends in the United States, the EU4 and the UK and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Research Report

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market is expected to be mainly driven by the rise in awareness and understanding of the disease and also the expected entry of emerging therapies. Other than this, the CRPS market may also rise due to the increased funding and R&D activities.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysts, in 2023, the total prevalent case of CRPS were nearly 300,000 cases in the 7MM, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2020–2034.

• In 2023, the United States accounted for approximately 200,000 Complex Regional Pain Syndrome prevalent cases that are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2020–2034.

The leading Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Companies working in the market include Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Celgene Corporation, Grünenthal GmbH, Elsan, Abbott, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mayo Clinic, Elgene Chemical, MedtronicNeuro, Medtronic, Merck, and others.

Promising Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Soticlestat, Lenalidomide, Neridronic acid, Neridronic acid 62.5 mg, Fentanyl, Transdermal Fentanyl, Cetuximab, pregabalin, and others.

• January 2024: Endo Pharmaceuticals announced a study of Phase 4 clinical trials for Gabapentin + Lidoderm®. Patients with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), diabetic neuropathy (DN), complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), carpal tunnel syndrome, HIV neuropathy, idiopathic sensory neuropathy, or other peripheral neuropathy participated in a Phase IV clinical trial to assess the comparative efficacy and safety of Lidoderm monotherapy versus gabapentin monotherapy in treating a diverse group of peripheral neuropathic pain patients.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Overview

Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is a broad term describing excess and prolonged pain and inflammation that follows an injury to an arm or leg or any part of the body. CRPS is clinically characterized by sensory, autonomic, and motor disturbances; it can affect any part of the body, but occurs most often in the extremities. The wrist is most frequently affected after distal radial fractures.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Total Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Prevalent Cases

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Age-specified Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Total Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Insights

PS Syndrome is bio medically multifaceted, comprising both central and peripheral pathophysiology along with psychosocial components that need additional pivotal diagnostic features which can be a very challenging condition to treat successfully. To further add to the clinical challenges of managing CRPS, the epidemiology and natural history of CRPS are only superficially known. The evidence concerning CRPS treatment has developed slowly due in large part to the vagaries of diagnosis and moreover, research data when they are available are challenging to interpret. Since the pathophysiological mechanisms of CRPS are essentially unknown and the mechanisms are likely to differ between individual patients, treatment of these disorders is based on trial and errors.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Emerging Therapy Assessment

The pipeline developmental activity around CRPS is pretty scarce owing to the fact that it is poorly defined resulting in underdiagnoses and less treatment options, it is anticipated that with better understanding of the condition there is going to be an upsurge in this particular segment. Soin Therapeutics was trying to develop a valuable therapeutic option for CRPS. However, it was acquired by JanOne which has since confirmed its development in CRPS after gaining a US patent for the drug for treating pain.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Drugs Uptake

Low dose Naltrexone is a novel, proprietary formulation of Soin Therapeutics (now acquired by JanOne). Naltrexone is a medication that is specifically used to manage alcohol or opioid use disorder by reducing cravings or feelings of euphoria associated with substance use disorder. Several reports have shown that LDN alleviate the symptoms stemming from CRPS at very low doses of currently approved indications. In low doses, naltrexone acts primarily through an alternate pharmacodynamics pathway and inhibits the microglial activation which ultimately reduces the inflammatory responses. The drug has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the use of low dose naltrexone to Complex Regional Pain Syndrome treating.

Scope of the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Companies- Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Celgene Corporation, Grünenthal GmbH, Elsan, Abbott, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Mayo Clinic, Elgene Chemical, MedtronicNeuro, Medtronic, Merck, and others.

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Pipeline Therapies- Soticlestat, Lenalidomide, Neridronic acid, Neridronic acid 62.5 mg, Fentanyl, Transdermal Fentanyl, Cetuximab, pregabalin, and others.

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Dynamics: Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers

