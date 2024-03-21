Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline 2024: Clinical Trials, Therapies, FDA Approvals, ROA and MOA by DelveInsight

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Pipeline

Oncolytic Virus Cancer companies are DNAtrix, Nouscom, Astellas Pharma, CG Oncology, Targovax, Transgene, Istari Oncology, Targovax, Oncolytics Biotech & other.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline constitutes 120+ key companies continuously working towards developing 125+ Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Insight, 2024“ report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market.

Some of the key takeaways from the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Report:

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.

Emerging Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- DNX 2440, NOUS PEV, ASP 9801, CG0070, ONCOS-102, TG 6002, PVS-RIPO, DNX-2401, ONCOS 102, Pelareorep, CG0070, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy market in the coming years.

In November 2022, The anti-PD-1 drug KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and CG0070 were combined in CG Oncology’s worldwide Phase 2 study (CORE1) for the treatment of patients with nonmuscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) who were resistant to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG

In January 2022, Affibody AB (“Affibody”) and Lokon Pharma AB established a partnership to combine oncolytic viruses with Affibody® compounds.

In April 2022, New preclinical results will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 (April 8–13), according to an announcement from OncoMyx Therapeutics. The information given at AACR 2022 shows that OncoMyx’s myxoma virus, which is multi-armed with IL-12 and decorin, infects and kills human multiple myeloma cells in vitro and exhibits dose-responsive effectiveness after intravenous (IV) injection in a mouse model of multiple myeloma.

In March 2022, An investigation into the therapeutic potential of intravenous VCN-01 oncolytic adenovirus in combination with or without standard-of-care (SoC) chemotherapy (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) in patients with advanced solid tumours was published in a peer-reviewed journal, according to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. According to the studies, which were published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer, using VCN-01 as a treatment is doable, has a good safety profile, and has positive biological and clinical activity.These results help to frame the dose-finding process and guide the clinical development plan for VCN-01.

In March 2022, The initial dosage of the ground-breaking intravenous oncolytic viral product MVR-T3011 IV by ImmVira was completed in a Phase I clinical trial in China.

In December 2021, AstraZeneca exercised its first licence option for an Invir.IOTM oncolytic virus (OV) created as a result of their ongoing OV collaboration, Transgene reported. Transgene received a $8 million payment from AstraZeneca as a result of the exercise of this option for an OV, which involved integrating an unidentified transgene.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Overview

Oncolytic virus (OV) cancer therapies are virus-based treatment modalities that infect and kill cancer cells, and by releasing tumor-specific antigens, also serve as an in situ cancer vaccine. Myxoma virus and reovirus are two examples of viruses that naturally target tumour cells while being nonpathogenic to healthy human cells.

Emerging Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:

DNX 2440: DNAtrix

NOUS PEV: Nouscom

ASP 9801: Astellas Pharma

CG0070: CG Oncology

ONCOS-102: Targovax

TG 6002 : Transgene

PVS-RIPO: Istari Oncology

DNX-2401: DNAtrix

ONCOS 102: Targovax

Pelareorep: Oncolytics Biotech

Further Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy product details are provided in the report. Download the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy therapies

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Route of Administration

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as

Intranasal

Intravenous

Oral

Oral/Intravenous

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Subcutaneous/Intramuscular

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Assessment by Product Type

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy By Stage and Product Type

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Assessment by Route of Administration

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy By Stage and Route of Administration

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Assessment by Molecule Type

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight’s Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Report covers around 125+ products under different phases of clinical development like

Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy are – Lokon Pharma, Merck, Wuhan Binhui Biotechnology, CG Oncology, Oncolys Biopharma, Replimune, Transgene, Sorrento Therapeutics, ORCA Therapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Oncolytics Biotech, Oncorus, DNAtrix, OncoMyx Therapeutics, Vyriad, Boehringer Ingelheim, IconOVir Bio, Imugene, Turnstone Biologics, Immvira Pharma, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Advantagene, Nouscom, TOT Biopharm, Elicera Therapeutics, Takeda, Candel Therapeutics, Valo Therapeutics, Tessa Therapeutics, PsiOxus Therapeutics, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Oncos Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, Takara Bio, Vaxiion Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Calidi Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Shanghai Sunway Biotech, BioInvent International AB, Guizhou Sinorda Biomedicine, EpicentRx, Hookipa Pharma Inc., Imvaq Therapeutics, Seneca Therapeutics, AmunBio, Orgenesis, Protheragen, Astellas Pharma, and others.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Analysis:

The Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy pipeline report provides insights into

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Treatment.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in the number of patients with cancers, rising need for advanced and effective cancer therapeutics for improved quality of life are some of the important factors that are fueling the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market.

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of development, scaleup and commercialisation resources available to developers, lack of awareness about the new class of anticancer immunotherapy and other factors are creating obstacles in the Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market growth.

Scope of Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Companies: DNAtrix, Nouscom, Astellas Pharma, CG Oncology, Targovax, Transgene, Istari Oncology, Targovax, Oncolytics Biotech, and others

Key Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Therapies: DNX 2440, NOUS PEV, ASP 9801, CG0070, ONCOS-102, TG 6002, PVS-RIPO, DNX-2401, ONCOS 102, Pelareorep, CG0070, and others

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Therapeutic Assessment: Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy current marketed and Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy emerging therapies

Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics: Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy market drivers and Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Report Introduction

2. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Executive Summary

3. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Overview

4. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Preclinical Stage Products

10. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Therapeutics Assessment

11. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Key Companies

14. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Key Products

15. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Unmet Needs

16 . Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

