Speed Bitcoin Wallet Launches Speed Rewards Loyalty Program
Speed Rewards is a loyalty program to elevate your Bitcoin journey.
At Speed, we are constantly looking for ways to add value to our users' experience. The Speed Rewards program is a testament to that commitment, & we are excited to see how our users benefit from it.”DUBAI, UAE, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speed, a leading Bitcoin Lightning Wallet, is excited to launch Speed Rewards — a program where users earn rewards on every transaction they make through the Speed Bitcoin Wallet. The rewards can be exchanged into Bitcoin SATs once they reach the minimum rewards.
— Jay Patel, CEO
Speed Bitcoin Lightning Wallet has always prioritized providing value and benefits to its users, and the introduction of Speed Rewards is another step in that direction. By incentivizing users for every transaction they make, Speed aims to enhance the overall user experience and foster loyalty among users.
"We are thrilled to introduce Speed Rewards to our user community," said Jay Patel, CEO of Speed Bitcoin Lightning Wallet. "Our goal is to provide our users with not only a secure and efficient Bitcoin wallet but also incentives for their loyalty and engagement. With Speed Rewards, users can now earn rewards on every transaction they make within the Speed Bitcoin Lightning Wallet ecosystem."
Key features of Speed Rewards include:
-Earn Rewards on Every Spend: Users earn Speed rewards on every transaction they make within the Speed Bitcoin Lightning Wallet.
-Convert your rewards to Bitcoin SATS: Quickly convert your Speed rewards into Bitcoin SATs and spend it anywhere you want.
-Tiered Reward Structure: Speed Rewards offers a tiered reward structure, with higher rewards unleashing as users reach higher spending thresholds. This ensures that the more users spend, the more they earn in rewards.
Speed Rewards is now available to all users of the Speed Bitcoin Lightning Wallet. Users can start earning rewards by simply using the wallet for their everyday transactions.
About Speed Bitcoin Lightning Wallet
A leading wallet to send and receive Bitcoin payments. With a focus on user experience and innovation, Speed Bitcoin Lightning Wallet strives to provide users with a seamless and rewarding experience.
Company Details:
SPEED1 - FZCO,
Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A1, Dubai, UAE
Contact Details:
Email: updates@speed.app
Website: https://www.speed.app/
Jay Patel
Speed
jay@tryspeed.com
