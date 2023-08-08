Submit Release
Speed Launches Magento Plugin, Simplifying Bitcoin Payments for E-Commerce Stores

Our goal has always been to provide the most efficient & user-friendly solutions for Bitcoin payments, & the Magento Plugin is a testament to our commitment to innovation.”
— Jay Patel, CEO
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Speed, a leading Bitcoin processor, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product integration: the Speed Magento Plugin. This plugin is designed to revolutionize the way Magento-powered e-commerce stores accept Bitcoin payments, providing merchants with a seamless and user-friendly solution to embrace the world of digital currency.

Magento has been a popular choice among businesses seeking a robust and scalable e-commerce platform to power their online stores. With the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, merchants are eager to expand their payment options and cater to a broader customer base. The Speed Magento Payment Gateway Plugin is set to meet this demand, offering a secure and efficient way to integrate Bitcoin payments into Magento-based online stores.

Key Features of the Speed Magento Plugin:

1. Streamlined Integration: The Speed Magento Plugin ensures a hassle-free integration of Bitcoin payments into Magento e-commerce stores. With a straightforward setup process, merchants can quickly enable Bitcoin payments and start accepting digital currency transactions from their customers.
2. Lightning-Fast Transactions: By leveraging Speed's innovative Bitcoin infrastructure and the power of the Lightning Network, the plugin enables near-instant Bitcoin transactions. Customers can enjoy a seamless checkout experience, completing their purchases in a matter of seconds.
3. Secure and Reliable: Security is a top priority for Speed, and the Magento Plugin is built to provide a secure payment environment. Merchants and customers can rest assured that their transactions are protected by advanced encryption and robust blockchain technology.
4. Versatility and Convenience: The Speed Magento Plugin caters to businesses of all sizes and industries. Whether it's a small online boutique or a large enterprise-level e-commerce store, the plugin offers the flexibility and convenience to seamlessly incorporate Bitcoin payments.

How to Access the Speed Magento Plugin:
The Speed Magento Plugin is now available for download on the Adobe Commerce Marketplace. Merchants can explore the plugin and access its seamless integration capabilities by visiting.

About Speed:
Speed is a leading Bitcoin processor that provides businesses and individuals with a comprehensive payment infrastructure to accept Bitcoin payments easily and efficiently. With a range of solutions, including the Speed web app, payment links, POS app, and the groundbreaking Magento Plugin, Speed is dedicated to making Bitcoin payments accessible and user-friendly for all.

Jay Patel
Speed
+1 516-606-8934
support@tryspeed.com
Speed Launches Magento Plugin, Simplifying Bitcoin Payments for E-Commerce Stores

