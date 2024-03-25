GoodData Unveils Major Update to FlexQuery, the Revolutionary Analytics Engine
GoodData’s groundbreaking analytics engine, FlexQuery is set to redefine the landscape for BI practitioners with unparalleled efficiency and innovation.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodData, the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, announced today the release of FlexQuery, a foundational component of its business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform. Forming a major cornerstone of its transformative vision for the future of augmented analytics and BI, FlexQuery builds upon GoodData's commitment to providing open, powerful tools for data developers.
FlexQuery, a composable data service layer, leverages popular open-source technologies like Apache Arrow and Iceberg. With FlexQuery, users can save costs through efficient caching, transform and federate data with agility, and build using the best open-source tools.
With FlexQuery, GoodData delivers:
• Cost savings and performance boost: FlexQuery optimizes query performance, reducing load on data warehouses, which translates to significant savings on your underlying cloud data architecture costs.
• Enhanced data accessibility: FlexQuery’s built-in transformation and federation capabilities streamline data integration across applications via SQL or APIs. The ability to materialize data in memory or on disk, query live from databases, or blend modes provides increased flexibility.
• Flexibility and openness: FlexQuery is a composable data service layer that efficiently handles large volumes of data. Built on open-source tooling, it allows users to craft tailored solutions with pluggable modules for diverse data-related tasks.
• Elimination of data tool sprawl: FlexQuery supports not only the creation of traditional BI dashboards but also native support for Jupyter Notebooks as well as any other Python-based ML tooling.
FlexQuery now forms the computational heart of GoodData's Analytics Lake concept, integrating data, metadata, models, and reports into a single platform. This integration simplifies analytics application creation and governance, accessible through various interfaces including Python, React, SQL, and more.
"FlexQuery and the Analytics Lake concept mark the evolution of BI platforms, embracing the complexity of modern data development," said GoodData VP of Product, Ryan Dolley. "With FlexQuery's analytics engine, GoodData offers the world's most powerful, flexible, and efficient BI platform."
Explore FlexQuery's capabilities and revolutionize your data journey at
www.gooddata.com/platform/flexquery/
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. Over 140,000 of the world’s top businesses and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.
GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, Medium, and Twitter.
©2024, GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData is a registered trademark of GoodData Corporation in the United States and other jurisdictions. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
