GoodData Integrates HIPAA Compliance Into GoodData Cloud
GoodData is proud to introduce the option of HIPAA compliance to GoodData Cloud and assist organizations in meeting their regulatory obligations related to ePHI health data.”SAN FRANCISCO, US, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodData, the cloud-based data and analytics platform, is proud to announce the availability of HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance within its GoodData Cloud analytics platform — for organizations that need to adhere to health data laws in the United States for processing ePHI (electronic Protected Health Information). With this latest optional add-on, GoodData reinforces its commitment to catering to customer needs and providing comprehensive solutions for compliance and data security.
— Vojtech Luhan, Head of Security and Compliance, GoodData
HIPAA compliance is a crucial requirement for organizations dealing with electronic health information in the United States. Ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of ePHI is not only a legal necessity but also a fundamental step in safeguarding sensitive patient data.
GoodData recognizes the challenges faced by healthcare providers, insurance companies, and related entities in complying with these regulations. Therefore, GoodData has integrated the option of HIPAA compliance into its analytics platform, empowering organizations to meet regulatory requirements seamlessly.
"GoodData is proud to introduce the option of HIPAA compliance to GoodData Cloud and assist organizations in meeting their regulatory obligations related to ePHI health data. This new offering is a testament to our dedication to customer satisfaction and data security. We understand the challenges faced by our clients in the healthcare industry, and we are here to support them every step of the way", said Vojtech Luhan, GoodData’s Head of Security and Compliance.
GoodData encourages organizations handling ePHI health data to reach out and learn more about the HIPAA-compliant add-on to the GoodData Cloud analytics solution.
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading cloud-based data and analytics platform, bringing AI-fueled data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform that leverages the potential of automation and AI, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. Over 140,000 of the world’s top businesses and 3.2 million users rely on GoodData in order to drive meaningful change and achieve more through data.
GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Medium.
Harry Dix
GoodData
+1 415-200-0186
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube