Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Congenital Hyperinsulinism market is anticipated to witness growth at a considerable CAGR.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congenital Hyperinsulinism market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report:

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Congenital Hyperinsulinism Companies: Zealand Pharma, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Rezolute, Eiger BioPharma-ceuticals, Crinetics, AmideBio, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapies: Dasiglucagon, RZ358, Avexitide, CRN04777, ABG-023, HM15136, and others

Delvelnsight has analyzed mutation-specific data of Congenital Hyperinsulinism, which suggests that mutations in the ABCC8 and KCNJ11 genes are the most common causes of Congenital Hyperinsulinism while mutations in several other genes (GLUD1, GCK, HADH, SLC16A1, HNF4A, and HNF1A) are also involved in the development of Congenital Hyperinsulinism . In the United States, in 2021, mutations in ABCC8 and KCNJ11 genes accounted for 4,917 cases, while other gene mutations accounted for 4,023 cases.

In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of Congenital Hyperinsulinism was maximum in the United Kingdom with 2,398 cases, followed by Germany with 2,066 cases in 2021. While, the least number of cases were in Spain, with 1,286 cases in 2021 respectively.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of Congenital Hyperinsulinism was 2,685 in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 1.0%.

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Congenital Hyperinsulinism pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Congenital Hyperinsulinism market dynamics.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Overview

Congenital Hyperinsulinism is a rare genetic disorder characterized by an overproduction of insulin, resulting in abnormally low blood sugar levels in infants and children. This condition arises from mutations in genes responsible for regulating insulin secretion within the pancreas. Symptoms may manifest as seizures, lethargy, poor feeding, and developmental delays. Timely diagnosis is crucial to mitigate potential long-term complications such as brain damage. Treatment options encompass medication to stabilize blood sugar levels, frequent feedings, and in severe cases, surgical intervention involving the partial removal of the pancreas. Long-term monitoring is imperative to ensure proper growth and development. Providing supportive care and educational resources is essential for families affected by this condition.



Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Congenital Hyperinsulinism market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Prevalent Cases of Congenital Hyperinsulinism by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Congenital Hyperinsulinism

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Congenital Hyperinsulinism market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Congenital Hyperinsulinism market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapies

Dasiglucagon

RZ358

Avexitide

CRN04777

ABG-023

HM1513

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Key Companies

Zealand Pharma

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

Novartis

Rezolute

Eiger BioPharma-ceuticals

Crinetics

AmideBio

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Hanmi Pharmaceutical



Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Outlook

There is only one approved therapy for CHI in the market, namely, PROGLYCEM (diazoxide) – a non-diuretic benzothiadiazole derivative used for the management of symptomatic hypoglycemia. Proglycem capsules and suspension are manufactured by IVAX Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals, respectively; the suspension was manufactured for Gate Pharmaceuticals, a division of Teva Pharmaceuticals. A number of children with CHI are partially or completely unresponsive to diazoxide. Second-line treatment with other agents such as octreotide/lanreotide are required in such children. Somatostatin receptor analogs (SSRIs), typically octreotide/lanreotide, which inhibit insulin release, are preferred as second-line treatment in diazoxide-unresponsive patients. The use of SSRAs is off-label as only diazoxide is approved for CHI. Octreotide reduces insulin release by decreasing the insulin gene promoter activity, inhibiting voltage-dependent calcium channels and adenylyl cyclase activity. Long‐acting SSRAs are favored by families on account of the monthly injection regimen without recourse to daily injections as needed for octreotide therapy. One problem with using a long‐acting SSRA is the inability to reduce the dose, unlike with oral preparations such as diazoxide. Given that severity of CHI may naturally reduce over time, the use of fixed‐dose long‐acting SSRAs may be considered disproportionate.

Scope of the Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Congenital Hyperinsulinism Companies: Zealand Pharma, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Novartis, Rezolute, Eiger BioPharma-ceuticals, Crinetics, AmideBio, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, and others

Key Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapies: Dasiglucagon, RZ358, Avexitide, CRN04777, ABG-023, HM15136, and others

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Therapeutic Assessment: Congenital Hyperinsulinism current marketed and Congenital Hyperinsulinism emerging therapies

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Dynamics: Congenital Hyperinsulinism market drivers and Congenital Hyperinsulinism market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Congenital Hyperinsulinism Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Congenital Hyperinsulinism Market Access and Reimbursement

