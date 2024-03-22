CTD-ILD Market to Register Incremental Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight

How are companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Beijing Continent, Prometheus Biosciences, Genentech, Merck, and others influencing the CTD-ILD market?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of CTD-ILD in the 7MM was USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of CTD-ILD along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as BENLYSTA (GlaxoSmithKline) and ETUARY (Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co), and others.

DelveInsight’s Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall CTD-ILD market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan], and China.

Key Takeaways from the Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the diagnosed prevalent cases of CTD-ILD in the 7MM + China were approximately 1 million in 2022.

Most CTD-ILD patients were estimated in China, followed by the US, EU4, and the UK, and Japan in 2022.

The distribution of CTD-ILD by various types showed that pSS-ILD has the highest burden in the 7MM and China.

The current treatment market for CTD-ILD includes Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Biologics, DMARDs, antifibrotic Drugs (OFEV), and others. Biologics have consistently taken the maximum share in the market.

CTD-ILD companies including GlaxoSmithKline (BENLYSTA), Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co (ETUARY), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of CTD-ILD.

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics

The market dynamics surrounding Connective Tissue Disease (CTD) associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) present a complex landscape shaped by various factors. As advancements in diagnostic tools and understanding of these conditions improve, the market witnesses a surge in demand for targeted therapies. CTD-ILD, encompassing diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and lupus, presents a significant unmet medical need. This has led to increased research and development efforts, driving innovation in treatment options. Market players are vying to develop novel therapies that not only address the underlying autoimmune component but also target the fibrotic progression of ILD, promising improved outcomes for patients.

Moreover, the market for CTD-ILD is influenced by evolving regulatory frameworks and healthcare policies globally. Stringent regulatory requirements pose challenges for drug developers, necessitating rigorous clinical trials and evidence of safety and efficacy. The market's competitive landscape is further shaped by the emergence of biosimilars and generics, fostering affordability and accessibility for patients. Additionally, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations are fostering a collaborative approach to drug development, aiming to accelerate the availability of effective therapies. These dynamics underscore a shifting paradigm in the CTD-ILD market, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes and quality of life.

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Treatment Market

Connective tissue diseases (CTDs) encompass a spectrum of autoimmune disorders characterized by the body's immune system mistakenly attacking its own connective tissues. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) frequently coexists with various CTDs, posing significant challenges in management and treatment. The treatment approach typically involves a multidisciplinary effort aimed at suppressing inflammation, managing symptoms, and preserving lung function. Immunosuppressive agents such as corticosteroids, methotrexate, and azathioprine are commonly employed to dampen the immune response and mitigate tissue damage. Additionally, newer biologic therapies targeting specific inflammatory pathways, such as rituximab and tocilizumab, have shown promise in select cases, offering a more targeted approach to CTD-associated ILD treatment. Pulmonary rehabilitation and supportive measures play pivotal roles in optimizing patients' quality of life and functional capacity, highlighting the importance of a comprehensive, tailored approach to managing this complex condition.

The management of connective tissue disease-associated interstitial lung disease (CTD-ILD) requires close collaboration between rheumatologists, pulmonologists, and other specialists to address both systemic and pulmonary manifestations comprehensively. Early diagnosis and aggressive treatment initiation are crucial to prevent irreversible lung damage and optimize outcomes. Regular monitoring of lung function, imaging studies, and clinical assessments is essential for tracking disease progression and treatment response. While treatment strategies aim to suppress inflammation and halt disease progression, managing comorbidities and addressing complications such as pulmonary hypertension are equally important aspects of holistic care. Through a personalized and multidisciplinary approach, the management of CTD-ILD can aim to alleviate symptoms, preserve lung function, and improve patients' overall quality of life.

Emerging Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the CTD-ILD pipeline include BENLYSTA (GlaxoSmithKline) and ETUARY (Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co), and others.

BENLYSTA, a completely human monoclonal antibody, is authorized for the treatment of Systemic lupus erythematosus and Lupus nephritis. It inhibits the transformation of B cells into plasma cells that produce immunoglobulins and also hinders the prolonged existence of B cells. Following the recent Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SSc, the company initiated Phase II/III study of belimumab for systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) in early 2023.

The commercial name for pirfenidone in China, originally designated as F647, is ETUARY by GNI Group. Pirfenidone is a small molecule compound known for its antifibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-oxidation properties. Beijing Continent obtained NMPA approval for ETUARY's fourth indication in September 2016, specifically for treating SSc-ILD and DM-ILD. This approval allowed Continent to progress directly to Phase III clinical trials for these conditions. However, the emergence of a new coronavirus in China has affected the clinical trials for CTD-ILD, leading to some delays in subject enrollment.

The other therapies in the CTD-ILD pipeline include

PRA023: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc.

Vixarelimab (KPL-716): Genentech, Inc.

MK-2225 (ACE-1334): Merck & Co., Inc.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for CTD-ILD are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CTD-ILD market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease: Overview

Connective tissue diseases (CTDs) are a group of disorders characterized by abnormal immune system activity that affects the connective tissues of the body. One significant complication associated with CTDs is interstitial lung disease (ILD), which involves inflammation and scarring of the lung tissue. Several CTDs have been linked to ILD, including systemic sclerosis (scleroderma), rheumatoid arthritis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

The exact causes of CTD-associated ILD are not fully understood, but they are believed to involve a combination of genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and dysregulated immune responses. In CTDs, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, leading to inflammation and tissue damage in various organs, including the lungs.

Symptoms of CTD-associated ILD can vary widely but often include shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, and chest discomfort. As the disease progresses, it can lead to irreversible lung damage, causing significant breathing difficulties and impacting overall quality of life.

Diagnosing CTD-associated ILD typically involves a combination of medical history evaluation, physical examination, imaging tests (such as chest X-rays or high-resolution CT scans), pulmonary function tests to assess lung function, and sometimes, lung biopsies to confirm the presence of interstitial lung changes and rule out other potential causes.

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The CTD-ILD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CTD-ILD patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The CTD-ILD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM + China segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD)

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CTD-ILD

Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of CTD-ILD

Scope of the Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Key Companies: GlaxoSmithKline, Beijing Continent, Prometheus Biosciences, Genentech, Merck, and others

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Pipeline Therapies: BENLYSTA, ETUARY, PRA023, Vixarelimab, MK-2225, and others

Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease

3. SWOT analysis of Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease

4. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease

9. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Unmet Needs

11. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Emerging Therapies

12. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Drivers

16. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market Barriers

17. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Appendix

18. Connective Tissue Disease associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

