Clostridium difficile Infections Market to Showcase Growth at ~12% by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight

How are companies such as Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Rebiotix, Crestone Pharmaceuticals, Deinove, and others influencing the CDI market?

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The total market size of CDI in the 7MM was USD 413 million in 2021 and is projected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) due to an increase in the incident population of CDI along with the expected launch of emerging therapies such as Ibezapolstat (Acurx Pharmaceuticals), RBX2660 (Rebiotix), CRS3123 (Crestone Pharmaceuticals), DNV3837 (Deinove), and others.

DelveInsight’s Clostridium difficile Infections epidemiology-based market forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of these market drivers and how they will impact the overall CDI market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Clostridium difficile Infections Market Report

As per the DelveInsight assessment, the incident cases of CDI in the 7MM were approximately 668K in 2021.

Among the 7MM countries, the US had the highest number of C. difficile infection incident cases in 2021.

The increase in Clostridium difficile infection market size is a direct consequence of a robust pipeline and increasing incidence of Clostridium difficile infection in the 7MM.

CDI companies including Acurx Pharmaceuticals (Ibezapolstat), Rebiotix (RBX2660), Crestone Pharmaceuticals (CRS3123), Deinove (DNV3837), and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of CDI.

Clostridium difficile Infections Market Dynamics

The market dynamics surrounding Clostridium difficile Infections have been undergoing notable shifts in recent years. With the rising incidence of CDI globally, the market for treatments, diagnostics, and preventive measures has seen significant growth. The increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the severity and recurrence of CDI has led to a heightened demand for effective solutions. This has spurred research and development activities by pharmaceutical companies, resulting in the introduction of novel therapeutics and diagnostics. Additionally, the evolving regulatory landscape and guidelines surrounding CDI management have played a crucial role in shaping market strategies and product developments.

Moreover, the economic burden associated with CDI, including the costs related to hospital stays, readmissions, and treatment, has prompted healthcare systems to adopt cost-effective solutions. As a result, there has been a growing emphasis on the development of affordable yet efficient treatments and diagnostics. Market players are also focusing on patient-centric approaches, such as improved access to healthcare services and educational initiatives, to address the challenges posed by CDI. Overall, the CDI market is characterized by a dynamic landscape driven by the need for innovative solutions, regulatory changes, and the imperative to reduce the economic burden on healthcare systems. These factors are expected to continue shaping the market's trajectory in the coming years, fostering a competitive environment with a focus on improving patient outcomes.

Download the report to understand which factors are driving CDI market trends @ Clostridium difficile Infections Market Insights

Clostridium difficile Infections Treatment Market

Clostridium difficile infections (CDI) are often treated using antibiotics, although antibiotics can also contribute to the development of CDI. One of the primary treatments for CDI involves discontinuing the use of the antibiotic that triggered the infection, if possible. However, when this is not enough or when the infection is severe, specific antibiotics are used to target the C. difficile bacteria. The most common antibiotics prescribed for CDI include vancomycin and metronidazole. Vancomycin, an oral antibiotic, is often the first choice for severe cases, while metronidazole may be used for milder cases. These antibiotics work to eliminate the C. difficile bacteria from the gastrointestinal tract, thereby helping to resolve the infection.

In addition to antibiotics, treatment for C. difficile infections may also involve probiotics, which can help restore the balance of healthy bacteria in the gut. Some patients may require more aggressive interventions such as fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT). FMT involves transferring fecal matter from a healthy donor into the gut of the patient, usually through colonoscopy or nasogastric tube. This procedure aims to restore a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut and has shown promising results in treating recurrent or refractory cases of CDI. Overall, the treatment approach for C. difficile infections focuses on eliminating the bacteria causing the infection while also restoring the natural balance of the gut microbiota to prevent recurrence.

Recent Developments in the Clostridium difficile Infections Market

In October 2023, Ferring Pharmaceuticals revealed plans to share two examinations of data concerning REBYOTA (fecal microbiota, live – jslm), the initial and sole single-dose treatment approved by the FDA that uses microbiome for preventing recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection post-antibiotic therapy.

Emerging Clostridium difficile Infections Therapies and Key Companies

Some of the drugs in the CDI pipeline include Ibezapolstat (Acurx Pharmaceuticals), RBX2660 (Rebiotix), CRS3123 (Crestone Pharmaceuticals), DNV3837 (Deinove), and others.

RBX2660, in the works by Rebiotix, a subsidiary of Ferring Company, is presently undergoing Phase III assessment for the management of recurring Clostridium difficile (C. diff.) infection. This innovative live biotherapeutic, RBX2660, is pioneering a new approach, utilizing a diverse mix of microbes aimed at diminishing recurrent C. difficile infection in the gut. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized the potential of RBX2660, granting it Fast Track, Orphan, and Breakthrough Therapy designations.

Ibezapolstat represents a pioneering entry into a novel category of Pol IIIC inhibitors, currently undergoing clinical development by Acurx Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of C. difficile infections, also known as Clostridium Difficile Infections. This medication is presently in Phase II of clinical trials and has obtained Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status, along with Fast-track Designation from the US FDA.

The other therapies in the CDI pipeline include

CRS3123: Crestone Pharmaceuticals

DNV3837: Deinove

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for CDI are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CDI market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about drugs for CDI in development @ Clostridium difficile Infections Clinical Trials

Clostridium difficile Infections: Overview

Clostridium difficile, often referred to as C. difficile, is a type of bacteria that can cause infections in the colon, leading to a range of symptoms from mild diarrhea to life-threatening inflammation of the colon. The infection is most commonly associated with healthcare settings, particularly hospitals and long-term care facilities. C. difficile infections are primarily caused by the overgrowth of this bacterium in the colon. This overgrowth usually occurs after a course of antibiotics, which can disrupt the normal balance of bacteria in the gut. Antibiotics that kill off beneficial bacteria in the gut can allow C. difficile to flourish, producing toxins that damage the lining of the colon.

Symptoms of C. difficile infection can vary widely, ranging from mild diarrhea to severe abdominal pain, fever, and potentially life-threatening complications such as toxic megacolon. Patients with CDI may also experience nausea, dehydration, and loss of appetite. It is particularly concerning in healthcare settings where it can spread easily among vulnerable populations, such as elderly individuals or those with weakened immune systems.

Diagnosing C. difficile infection typically involves a combination of clinical evaluation and laboratory tests. Healthcare providers may look for symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, along with risk factors such as recent antibiotic use or hospitalization. Laboratory tests, such as stool tests to detect the presence of C. difficile toxins or DNA, can confirm the diagnosis.

Clostridium difficile Infections Epidemiology Segmentation

The CDI epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CDI patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The CDI market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases

Gender-specific Incident Cases

Type-specific Incident Cases

Age-specific Incident Cases

Severity-specific Incident Cases

Scope of the Clostridium difficile Infections Market Report

Clostridium difficile Infections Therapeutic Assessment: Clostridium difficile Infections current marketed and emerging therapies

Clostridium difficile Infections Key Companies: Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Rebiotix, Crestone Pharmaceuticals, Deinove, and others

Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Therapies: Ibezapolstat, RBX2660, CRS3123, DNV3837, and others

Clostridium difficile Infections Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Clostridium difficile Infections Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Clostridium difficile Infections Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Clostridium difficile Infections Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Clostridium difficile Infections

3. SWOT analysis of Clostridium difficile Infections

4. Clostridium difficile Infections Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Clostridium difficile Infections Market Overview at a Glance

6. Clostridium difficile Infections Disease Background and Overview

7. Clostridium difficile Infections Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Clostridium difficile Infections

9. Clostridium difficile Infections Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Clostridium difficile Infections Unmet Needs

11. Clostridium difficile Infections Emerging Therapies

12. Clostridium difficile Infections Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Clostridium difficile Infections Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Clostridium difficile Infections Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Clostridium difficile Infections Market Drivers

16. Clostridium difficile Infections Market Barriers

17. Clostridium difficile Infections Appendix

18. Clostridium difficile Infections Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Report

Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key CDI companies, including Crestone, MicroPharm Ltd., SAb Biotherapeutics, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Seres Therapeutics, Nestlé Health Science, Finch Therapeutics, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

DelveInsight’s healthcare consulting services leverage our extensive industry expertise, market research capabilities, and data analytics to provide clients with practical, data-driven solutions. The consultants work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and challenges and to develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. DelveInsight’s consulting services cover a range of areas, including market access, commercial strategy, product development, and regulatory affairs in the healthcare domain.