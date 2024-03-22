New Therapeutics Options in Dry AMD Pipeline as 70+ Key Companies are Working on Drug Profiles | DelveInsight

Over 80+ Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline therapies are in various stages of growth.

LAS VEGAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight 2024 report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline domain.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration: Overview

Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition that affects the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, central vision. This type of AMD occurs when the light-sensitive cells in the macula gradually break down, leading to a loss of central vision. Several factors contribute to the development of dry AMD, including age, genetics, smoking, and environmental factors. Over time, the accumulation of drusen, yellow deposits beneath the retina, further impairs vision by disrupting the flow of nutrients to the macula.

Symptoms of dry AMD often develop gradually and may include blurry or distorted central vision, difficulty recognizing faces, decreased color intensity, and the appearance of dark spots in the central visual field. While dry AMD typically progresses slowly, it can significantly impact daily activities such as reading, driving, and recognizing faces. Diagnosing dry AMD involves a comprehensive eye examination, which may include visual acuity tests, dilated eye exams, and imaging tests such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) or fluorescein angiography.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) reflect a landscape shaped by evolving treatment modalities, technological advancements, and shifting demographics. With an aging global population, the prevalence of AMD continues to rise, propelling the demand for innovative therapies. The market has witnessed a surge in research and development efforts aimed at addressing the unmet medical needs of AMD patients, fostering a competitive environment among pharmaceutical companies. This has led to the emergence of novel treatment options such as anti-VEGF drugs, sustained-release implants, and gene therapies, providing patients with a wider array of choices and improving their quality of life.

Moreover, the market dynamics are further influenced by the regulatory landscape and healthcare policies, which impact the accessibility and affordability of AMD treatments. Reimbursement policies, in particular, play a crucial role in shaping market trends, as they dictate the uptake of expensive but effective therapies. Additionally, the growing awareness about the importance of early detection and intervention has led to increased screening efforts, driving market growth for diagnostic tools and services. As the quest for more effective and targeted treatments continues, the Dry AMD market remains dynamic, with a focus on personalized medicine and improved patient outcomes.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration therapies @ Dry AMD Pipeline Insight and Outlook

Key Developments in the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Space

In June 2023, Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. reported positive results from an end-of-phase 2 discussion with the FDA regarding elamipretide, its primary drug candidate targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio

LBS-008, a pioneering oral treatment, hinders the accumulation of A2E toxins in the eye responsible for Stargardt disease and the progression of atrophic Age-related Macular Degeneration (dry AMD). These toxins are byproducts of the eye's visual process, stemming from vitamin A. The mechanism of LBS-008 involves the reduction and regulation of Retinol-Binding Protein 4 (RBP4), a carrier protein that transports vitamin A to the eye. Notably, LBS-008 does not directly disrupt the visual process, suggesting minimal impact on its rate. In 2017 and 2018, LBS-008 earned orphan drug designation (ODD) in the US and EU respectively, alongside rare pediatric disease designation (RPD) from the FDA in 2018 for Stargardt disease treatment. Presently, the medication is in the Phase III stage of development for addressing Dry AMD.

XIFLAM: Inflammx Therapeutics

Xiflam, an oral NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor with broad applicability presented in tablet form, is the cornerstone of InflammX's pursuits. Initially, the focus lies on ophthalmic conditions such as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), the intermediary phase of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (iAMD), and Geographic Atrophy (GA) manifestation in AMD. The distinctive mechanism of action of Xiflam, coupled with its capability to traverse the blood-brain and blood-retinal barriers, offers a fresh therapeutic strategy for addressing retinal ailments through an orally administered tablet that can treat both eyes concurrently. This innovative technology stands to offer a crucial clinical alternative for the extensive population of individuals grappling with diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration. Presently, the drug is undergoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy.

The other emerging Dry AMD pipeline therapies

Gildeuretinol (ALK-001): Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

AVD-104: Aviceda Therapeutics

JNJ-1887: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Luminate (risuteganib): Allegro Ophthalmics

OpRegen: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (CellCure Neurosciences) and Roche

CT1812: Cognition Therapeutics

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

EG-301: Evergreen Therapeutics

ANX007: Annexon Biosciences

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Danicopan (ALXN2040): AstraZeneca/Alexion Pharmaceuticals

IONIS-FB-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Roche

Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis

CPCB-RPE1: Regenerative Patch Technologies

Gain more knowledge on emerging Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration drugs @ Novel Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration: Key Facts and Analysis

Dry AMD Market Landscape

Over 70+ Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration companies such as Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Cognition Therapeutics, Aviceda Therapeutics, Galimedix Therapeutics, Mitotech, Annexon, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Hoffmann-La Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, ONL Therapeutics, and others are evaluating novel Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration treatment drugs candidate to improve the treatment landscape.

Over 80+ Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Tinlarebant (LBS-008), XIFLAM, OCU410, OLX301A, GS030, ALK-001, Etamsylate, CT1812, AVD-104, GAL-101(Topical), Visomitin, ANX 007, NGM621, JNJ 81201887, OpRegen, MA09-hRPE, CPCB-RPE1, RO7303359, BI 771716, ONL1204 and others.

Anticipated acceptance of these drugs in the market is expected to drive substantial revenue growth.

Dry AMD Market Potential

With an aging population globally, the prevalence of AMD is expected to rise significantly, driving market growth.

Stem cell therapies, gene therapies, and regenerative medicine approaches are among the emerging treatments for Dry AMD.

Advances in diagnostic technologies such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and genetic testing are aiding early detection of Dry AMD.

Dry AMD Market Future Outlook

Research into regenerative approaches, such as stem cell therapies, to potentially restore vision loss caused by Dry AMD.

Increased collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers to accelerate research and development efforts.

Exploration of combination therapies targeting multiple pathways implicated in Dry AMD pathogenesis for enhanced treatment outcomes.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-Clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Topical

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Peptides

Polymers

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Table of Contents

1. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report Introduction

2. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Overview

4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

9. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

11. Inactive Products in the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Key Companies

14. Key Products in the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Analyst Views

19. Appendix

Related Reports

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report

Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight, 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Age-related Macular Degeneration companies including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Roche, Opthea Limited, Kodiak Sciences Inc., among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

DelveInsight’s healthcare consulting services leverage our extensive industry expertise, market research capabilities, and data analytics to provide clients with practical, data-driven solutions. The consultants work closely with clients to understand their unique needs and challenges and to develop tailored solutions that meet their specific requirements. DelveInsight’s consulting services cover a range of areas, including market access, commercial strategy, product development, and regulatory affairs in the healthcare domain.