Blood Glucose Meters Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The blood glucose meters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $26.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Blood Glucose Meters Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the blood glucose meters market size is predicted to reach $26.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

The growth in the blood glucose meters market is due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. North America region is expected to hold the largest blood glucose meters market share. Major players in the blood glucose meters market include Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Becton & Dickinson and Co., B Braun Medical lnc.

Blood Glucose Meters Market Segments

• By Product type: Electrode Type Blood Glucose Meter, Photoelectric Blood Glucose Meter

• By Application: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes

• By End User: Hospitals, Home Care

• By Geography: The global blood glucose meters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blood glucose meters are devices that are used to measure and display the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood.

The main product types of blood glucose meters market are electrode type blood glucose meter and the photoelectric blood glucose meter. Electrode type blood glucose meters are devices that contain electrodes to measure the current generated by an enzymatic reaction between glucose, an enzyme, and a mediator. The various applications included are type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, which are used by various end-users such as hospitals and home care.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Blood Glucose Meters Market Characteristics

3. Blood Glucose Meters Market Trends And Strategies

4. Blood Glucose Meters Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Blood Glucose Meters Market Size And Growth

……

27. Blood Glucose Meters Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Blood Glucose Meters Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

