EMP Trust Receives the 2024 ADP Marketplace Top Closer Award
The company's innovative employee onboarding, electronic Form I-9, and engagement solutions set it apart in the marketplace.
We are incredibly proud of this recognition and remain dedicated to working with ADP to provide top-tier solutions that help businesses streamline their HR processes.”GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMP Trust, an industry leader in Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the 2024 ADP Marketplace Top Closer Award at the ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. Earned for having the best lead conversion rate, this recognition underscores EMP Trust's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help enhance client experiences in the realm of HR onboarding, Form I-9 compliance, and employee engagement.
EMP Trust's solution, available on ADP Marketplace, has provided clients an integrated platform for managing numerous HR tasks. EMP Trust's Form I-9 services have supported clients with their ease of use and comprehensive coverage. The company's cloud-based system simplifies the verification process, offering a network of remote agents across all 50 states to help clients comply with employment eligibility regulations.
In addition, EMP Trust's solutions for employee onboarding and engagement have set new benchmarks for efficiency and effectiveness with support for global customers across the US and 54 other countries. The solution allows HR managers to complete onboarding paperwork and Form I-9 verification from any location at any time. The company's focus on employee engagement, supported by its innovative technology, helps businesses foster a positive work culture and boost new hire productivity from day one.
For more information about EMP Trust's solutions and how they integrate with ADP®, visit EMP Trust on ADP Marketplace here.
"We are incredibly proud of this recognition and remain dedicated to working with ADP to provide top-tier solutions that help businesses streamline their HR processes," said Mary Abraham, the Partner Accounts Manager, EMP Trust.
For inquiries related to ADP, please contact Jason Ledder at (973) 974-6851 or via email at Jason.Ledder@adp.com.
About EMP Trust
EMP Trust is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, specializing in Form I-9 compliance, employee onboarding, and engagement. Recognized for its innovation and customer-centric approach, EMP Trust continues to set new standards in the HR industry.
For inquiries related to EMP Trust, please contact Mary Abraham at (240) 252-4007 or via email at mary.abraham@emptrust.com.
ADP Media Contact:
Jason Ledder
ADP, Inc.
973-974-6851
Jason.Ledder@adp.com
Please note that this announcement does not imply a legal partnership between EMP Trust and ADP. It refers to the ongoing collaboration and relationship between the two companies as part of the ADP Marketplace.
Tracewell Gordon
TruLata LLC
+1 405-230-2166
