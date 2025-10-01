PayAssure Taps Former OMB Deputy Director/IRS Commissioner John Koskinen to Champion Federal Workers as Shutdown Begins

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal government officially shut down as of this morning, PayAssure , a groundbreaking financial services initiative dedicated to safeguarding federal employees during funding crises, proudly announces the appointment of John A. Koskinen, former Deputy Director for Management at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and former IRS Commissioner, as a senior adviser for media and strategic outreach. Koskinen, a seasoned leader who navigated the historic 1995 government shutdowns, brings unmatched expertise to amplify PayAssure’s mission to protect the financial security of federal workers.As the shutdown takes effect, the livelihoods of over 800,000 federal employees hang in the balance. Koskinen’s firsthand experience during the 1995 shutdowns, coupled with his work as Commissioner with the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), positions him uniquely to highlight the devastating impact of government shutdowns on public servants and the economy at large. His involvement underscores PayAssure’s commitment to delivering real solutions for federal workers facing financial uncertainty.“Government shutdowns inflict unnecessary hardship on federal employees who serve our nation tirelessly,” said Koskinen. “I’m honored to join PayAssure in raising awareness about this critical issue and advocating for innovative solutions to shield public servants from financial distress. PayAssure’s proactive vision is a vital step forward, and I’m delighted to be able to help amplify their impact.”PayAssure is building a cutting-edge platform to provide federal employees with financial relief during government funding lapses. While the platform is not yet fully operational for the current shutdown, PayAssure is aggressively driving pre-registrations to create a robust safety net for future crises. The company’s mission is to ensure federal workers can weather disruptions without sacrificing their financial stability.“John Koskinen’s partnership is a game-changer for PayAssure,” said Gregg Whittaker, CEO of Federal Holdings Financial Services and PayAssure. “His unparalleled insight into government operations and his passion for supporting federal employees align perfectly with our mission. With his guidance, we’re rallying federal workers to pre-register and join us in building a future where shutdowns don’t mean financial ruin.”In collaboration with TruLata Solutions , a leading digital marketing firm, PayAssure is accelerating its platform development and seeking equity funding to bring its vision to life. The company is poised to become an indispensable lifeline for federal employees, offering peace of mind in times of uncertainty.Federal employees are encouraged to learn more and pre-register at PayAssure. Join the movement to secure your financial future today.About PayAssurePayAssure, a service of Federal Holdings Financial Services, is a pioneering financial platform dedicated to empowering federal employees with stability during government shutdowns. Through innovative solutions, PayAssure is committed to easing the financial burden on public servants and their families, ensuring they can focus on serving the nation.

