Evans, Mitchel-Gill, Receives Award As Top Personal Injury Law Firm From ThreeBestRated® For The Year 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- ThreeBestRated® has recently announced Evans, Mitchell-Gill as one of the top personal injury law firms for 2024 in the Oshawa region. With a consistent track record of winning the trophy since 2019, Barry Evans, the principal lawyer of the firm is delighted to receive the recognition.
What Makes Evans, Mitchel-Gill Stand Out?
Evans, Mitchel-Gill is a team of experienced and skilled lawyers, who have been representing and rigorously fighting for personal injury victims, since 1977. The team has skilled lawyers – Kevin Mitchel-Gill, Josh Evans, and Daniel Evans working with Barry Evans, the senior lawyer.
Barry Evans himself possesses 47 years of experience in personal injury lawsuits and has handled cases including injuries from off-road, slips and falls, motor vehicle accidents, assaults, and dog bite injuries. His experience is a pillar of support to the firms’ success. The Law Society has recognized Barry as a specialist in Civil Litigation. He has held prestigious positions including Director of the Ontario Trial Lawyers Association for over 10 years, and National Legal Advisor to Mensa Canada for over 20 years.
Kevin Mitchel-Gill has been practicing as a Trial lawyer for over 23 years. Spending over 30 hours per week in the court, he has conducted and succeeded in hundreds of trials in his career.
Joshua Evans and Daniel Evans are also representing and handling various cases in the personal injury lawsuits for over 9 years.
The dedicated team at Evans, Mitchel Gill have experience in representing clients at all levels of Ontario courts. They provide legal advice for their clients on personal injury, criminal, and civil litigation. As responsible lawyers, they communicate closely with their clients and guide them through every step of the process to ensure they obtain fair compensation for the injuries.
Evans, Mitchel-Gill extend their legal services to various regions, including Ajax, Cobourg, Port Hope, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Toronto, Bowmanville, Clarington, Whitby, Pickering, Durham Region, Oshawa, North York, Etobicoke, Kawartha Lakes, and Collingwood.
Why To Sue?
The legal team believes it is their duty to educate their clients about legal issues. With this commitment, they have dedicated a separate page on their website, featuring informative legal articles that help clients understand various legal intricacies.
This way, Evans feels privileged to emphasize the importance of initiating claims, especially in the personal injury lawyers. Here’s what Evans shares;
“When we are involved in an accident, suing whoever might have caused it is often the last thing on our mind,” said Evans. But it is crucial for an individual to consider immediately after having met with an accident. Evans gives three reasons for this..
#1 Primarily, it is crucial to know who is really footing the bill. In the majority of lawsuits – it is the insurance companies. Whether it is a slip & fall, or a car accident, insurance covers the resulting injuries.
#2 Though the compensation won’t offer relief from physical pain or emotional loss, it can cover the loss of income, medical bills, and other expenses. “It is the only comfort the law can provide,” said Evans.
#3 Thirdly, “accidents can impose a tremendous burden on those who depend on the injured party,” said Evans. Some may have to reduce their working hours, or even leave their jobs to care for the victims; some may have to take over the responsibilities the victim once handled. So suing the party at fault can help lighten the burden of caretakers or the dependants.
Therefore, Evans explains, “If an individual gets injured in an accident due to the fault of others, initiating a lawsuit against them is often the only recourse they have.” Moreover, it can be the only form of justice they can find.
If anyone needs the assistance of experienced personal injury lawyers in Ontario, Evans, Mitchel-Gill is here to help. Contact them at barry@barryevans.ca. They handle various personal injury cases such as slip & fall, insurance claims, dog bites, boating & watercraft, brain injury, off-road, assaults, motorcycles, wrongful death, and other personal injuries. As for criminal cases, they handle drug charges, sexual offenses, mischief, theft & shoplifting, drug charges, bail hearings, homicide/murder, weapon offenses, and more.
For more information, visit https://injurylawyeroshawa.com/. The head office is located at 419 King Street West, Suite 203A Oshawa, ON L1J 2K5
