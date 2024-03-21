Bronchitis Market to Observe Impressive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight

Bronchitis Market

DelveInsight’s Bronchitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Bronchitis Market Report:

The Bronchitis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In the 7MM, there were 19,517,000 cases of acute bronchitis in children and 29,174,000 cases in adults in 2022. During the predicted period, these cases are expected to rise

Out of all the 7MM countries, Japan accounted for the least number of cases of chronic bronchitis, which formed ~4% of the total cases of chronic bronchitis in the 7MM

In Germany, there were 1,574,000 cases of acute bronchitis in children and 2,819,000 cases in adults in 2022, respectively. During the predicted period, it is expected that these cases will rise

In the 7MM in 2022, there were determined to be 26,954,000 instances of chronic bronchitis. By 2032, these cases are anticipated to rise

Among the EU4, the UK, and France, acute bronchitis cases overall were found to be the highest. In 2022, these cases accounted for 47% of all cases of acute bronchitis in the EU4 and the UK

Key Bronchitis Companies: Hanlim Pharm. Co., Ltd, Ahn-Gook Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd, PharmaKing, Johnson & Johnson, Yuhan Corporation, Korea United Pharm. Inc., Hyundai Pharmaceutical Co., LTD., Ahn-Gook Pharma, Bayer, Wake Forest University, Pfizer, Sanofi, Pharmaxis, EmeraMed, Abgenix, and others

Key Bronchitis Therapies: HL301, AGS, N02RS1, levofloxacin, YHD001, KALOMIN™, Acebrophylline, Synatura®, Avelox (Moxifloxacin, BAY12-8039), Oral N-acetycystein (NAC), Moxifloxacin, telithromycin, TPI 1020, Emeramide, ABX-IL8, and others

The Bronchitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in most of the countries, male predominance was observed

The Bronchitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Bronchitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Bronchitis market dynamics.

Bronchitis Overview

Bronchitis is a condition characterized by inflammation of the bronchial tubes, which are the air passages that carry air to and from the lungs.

Bronchitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Bronchitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Bronchitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Bronchitis

Prevalent Cases of Bronchitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Bronchitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Bronchitis

Bronchitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bronchitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Bronchitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Bronchitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Bronchitis Therapies and Key Companies

HL301: Hanlim Pharm. Co., Ltd

AGS: Ahn-Gook Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd

N02RS1: PharmaKing

levofloxacin: Johnson & Johnson

YHD001: Yuhan Corporation

KALOMIN™: Korea United Pharm. Inc.

Acebrophylline: Hyundai Pharmaceutical Co., LTD.

Synatura®: Ahn-Gook Pharma

Avelox (Moxifloxacin, BAY12-8039): Bayer

Oral N-acetycystein (NAC): Wake Forest University

Moxifloxacin: Pfizer

telithromycin: Sanofi

TPI 1020: Pharmaxis

Emeramide: EmeraMed

ABX-IL8: Abgenix

Scope of the Bronchitis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Bronchitis Companies: Hanlim Pharm. Co., Ltd, Ahn-Gook Pharmaceuticals Co.,Ltd, PharmaKing, Johnson & Johnson, Yuhan Corporation, Korea United Pharm. Inc., Hyundai Pharmaceutical Co., LTD., Ahn-Gook Pharma, Bayer, Wake Forest University, Pfizer, Sanofi, Pharmaxis, EmeraMed, Abgenix, and others

Key Bronchitis Therapies: HL301, AGS, N02RS1, levofloxacin, YHD001, KALOMIN™, Acebrophylline, Synatura®, Avelox (Moxifloxacin, BAY12-8039), Oral N-acetycystein (NAC), Moxifloxacin, telithromycin, TPI 1020, Emeramide, ABX-IL8, and others

Bronchitis Therapeutic Assessment: Bronchitis current marketed and Bronchitis emerging therapies

Bronchitis Market Dynamics: Bronchitis market drivers and Bronchitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Bronchitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bronchitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Bronchitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Bronchitis

3. SWOT analysis of Bronchitis

4. Bronchitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Bronchitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Bronchitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Bronchitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Bronchitis

9. Bronchitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Bronchitis Unmet Needs

11. Bronchitis Emerging Therapies

12. Bronchitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Bronchitis Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Bronchitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Bronchitis Market Drivers

16. Bronchitis Market Barriers

17. Bronchitis Appendix

18. Bronchitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.