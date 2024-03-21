BizAvJets and The Las Vegas Television Network Launching Business Aviation TV Show
The Two Firms Forge TV Production Partnership
This is not just a show; it's an educational journey that will be broadcasted to five million subscribers across platforms including Comcast, Cox, Dish Network, and global reach to over 160 countries.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizAvJets Inc. and The Las Vegas Television Network Forge Innovative Partnership to Launch Unique TV Show
— Jon Fondy
BizAvJets Inc, a company in the business aviation sector, is thrilled to announce its pioneering partnership with The Las Vegas Television Network, a key player in broadcast media, to introduce an unprecedented television series dedicated to the vibrant world of private aviation and elite networking events.
Eli Stepp of BizAvJets and John Fondy of The Las Vegas Television Network expressed their excitement about the collaboration, which marks BizAvJets' first venture into television content production. The new show, still under its working title BizAvJets TV, promises to blend entertainment with insightful content, providing viewers a front-row seat to view business jet travel and high-level business discussions that take place at 30,000 feet.
Inaugural episode production is slated for April 19, 2024, which will feature an exclusive private jet networking event journeying from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Interested individuals will have the rare opportunity to participate in the event which will include private jet travel, and the additional opportunity to engage in a mastermind session led by the renowned entrepreneur/business professional, David Meltzer, at the prestigious Sofi Stadium.
John Fondy highlighted the expansive reach of the upcoming series, stating, "This is not just a show; it's an educational journey that will be broadcasted domestically across various platforms including Comcast Cable, Cox cable, Dish Network, and digital rabbit ears, ensuring a broad audience across the United States. Moreover, our distribution extends globally, with the show set to air in over 160 countries, accompanied by subtitles, making it accessible to a diverse international audience."
With an estimated 5 million subscribers available to view the show, and an extensive global viewership on the horizon, the BizAvJets TV show is poised to become a landmark series in both the aviation and entertainment industries.
BizAvJets is also offering a unique opportunity for individuals interested in participating in the first episode of this groundbreaking show. Prospective participants are encouraged to visit www.BizAvNetworking.com for more information and to secure their spot in this exclusive event.
"We are on the brink of something truly special," said Eli Stepp. "This partnership between BizAvJets and The Las Vegas Television Network is set to redefine the intersection of business aviation and entertainment. We are eager to share this journey with our viewers and look forward to taking to the skies together."
About BizAvJets Inc
BizAvJets, Inc. is a company located in Las Vegas, Nevada which is involved in business aviation advisory services, networking, marketing, and promotion. Company Founder and President, Eli Stepp, is a 40+ year business aviation industry veteran. He is Co-Owner and Co-Publisher of BizAvJets USA, LLC which publishes BizAvJets USA Magazine.
About The Las Vegas Television Network
The Las Vegas Television Network is at the forefront of broadcast entertainment in Las Vegas, delivering a wide array of content that spans across various genres. With a focus on innovation and quality, the network is committed to providing its viewers with engaging and captivating television experiences. Founder Jon Fondy has produced and starred in over 1600 television shows and has produced over 700 live events. He has built The Las Vegas Television Network from the ground up. Jon has over 40 years experience as a Spokesperson and Brand Promoter and has Produced Two Real Estate Prime Time TV shows in Las Vegas.
Elijah Stepp Jr
BizAvJets, Inc.
+1 702-465-2027
eli@bizavjets.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
BizAvJets TV Launch - Eli Stepp & Jon Fondy