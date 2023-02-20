Business Aviation Disrupter Enters the Carbon Offset Market
Fly Air Inc Partners with KlimaDAO and BizAvJets Inc to Implement Blockchain Carbon Offset Tracking
Fly Air is committed to a sustainable future. We aspire to be leaders in climate responsibility. It is our goal to exceed all current and future environmental regulatory agency requirements.”UNITED STATES, February 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fly Air, Inc. recently disrupted the business aviation industry by providing a leading-edge technology voice activated app. A mobile application which allows one to search, locate, and book jet charter flights without manually entering desired flight information on a mobile device screen. The application facilitates payment with Fly Air token, multiple cryptocurrencies, or credit card.
— Fly Air CEO Stuart Bullard
Now, this innovating company has disrupted the aviation industry once again by becoming an officially GREEN airline company. The organization is one of the first companies to TRACK CARBON OFFSETS on the BLOCKCHAIN. The company has made this environmentally conscience technology available by partnering with carbon market disrupting firm KlimaDAO. Fly Air is leveraging KlimaDAO’s technology, experience, and established blockchain processes in the carbon offset industry. Fly Air has also tapped existing business aviation partner BizAvJets to assist in implementation of their new Carbon Offset Tracking capability. The feature is now available via the Fly Air app. Interested entities and individuals can visit FlyAir.io for more information, and the Fly Air app download link.
Fly Air CEO Stuart Bullard commented. “Fly Air is committed to a sustainable future. We aspire to be leaders in climate responsibility. It is our goal to exceed all current and future environmental regulatory agency requirements.” Mr. Bullard also mentioned, “Carbon Offset Tracking is an automatic feature in the Fly Air app. However, we have plans to offer the service to other aviation entities, and individual flyers as well. Users of our carbon tracking system can experience the gratification of being environmentally responsible. With just a few taps on a mobile device screen, the Carbon Offset carbon neutral process is seamless and complete.
KlimaDAO's Head of Carbon Solutions Liam Ellul stated. “We are very excited to partner with Fly Air to enable aviation passengers to voluntarily offset their carbon footprint. Not only do we have extensive experience in the carbon offset market, but we have also current non-aviation customers who have expressed excellent experiences with our firm. We realize the ongoing scrutiny of private aviation carbon emissions. Our partnership with Fly Air enables private jet owner/operators and passengers to be carbon neutral. What sets us apart is our process of carbon offset tracking on the blockchain, making our solution transparent and accessible to all.”
BizAvJets President Eli Stepp also commented. “We are very grateful to be a part of this carbon offset initiative. Through our direct partnership with Fly Air; We look forward to assisting the international mass adoption process of their recent implementation of the newly established aviation carbon offset feature. We will be working with both companies to provide aviation entities and passengers access within the Fly Air app and in other websites/portals soon. Blockchain carbon tracking is a game-changer we are extremely fortunate of which to be involved.”
About Fly Air
Fly Air, Inc has created the “Fly Air, mobile application. It is the world’s first voice activated flight booking app built entirely on blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. With a transparent, shared ledger architecture, Fly ensures access to accurate and up-to-date information about jet charter flights and payment details. For the first time, blockchain allows travelers to easily create and share shuttle flights with friends and colleagues. The Fly Air app advanced customer concierge services, including voice-activated AI, enables flyers to experience the ultimate travel experience from booking the flight to landing at the airport. For more information visit www.flyair.io
About KlimaDAO
KlimaDAO’s mission is to accelerate the delivery of climate finance globally by building the transparent, neutral, and public infrastructure needed to scale the Digital Carbon Market. For more information visit www.klimaDAO.finance.
About BizAvJets
BizAvJets, Inc. is a company located in Las Vegas, Nevada which is involved in business aviation advisory services, networking, marketing, and promotion. Company Founder and President, Eli Stepp is a 40+ year business aviation industry veteran. He is Co-Owner and Co-Publisher of BizAvJets USA, LLC which publishes BizAvJets USA Magazine. Eli is also an investor/advisor with Apex Aviation MRO in Las Vegas metropolitan area and investor/advisor with Fly Air, Inc. www.BizAvJets.com
