Recovery Residence Operating Funds program to be discontinued

The Department of Commerce is discontinuing the Recovery Residence Operating Funds program as of June 30, 2024.  Organizations interested in obtaining start-up funding to establish new Level II or Level III recovery residences, as defined by the National Association of Recovery Residences,  should contact the Washington Alliance for Quality Recovery Residences (WAQRR).  WAQRR is administering this program on behalf of the Washington State Health Care Authority. Funding under this program pays for costs of establishing new recovery residences, including rent and mortgage assistance.  The intent of the program is to increase the number of Level II and Level III recovery residences across Washington.

