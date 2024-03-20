NEWS RELEASE
March 20, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 39 bills in the 2024 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 20, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox signed an additional 39 bills today. He has signed 503 pieces of legislation from the 2024 General Legislative Session to date.
Information on the bills signed today can be found below:
- HB 8 State Agency Fees and Internal Service Fund Rate Authorization and Appropriations
- HB 35 Metro Township Modifications
- HB 50 State Highway Designation Amendments
- HB 51 Health and Human Services Funding Amendments
- HB 74 Utility Relocation Cost Sharing Amendments
- HB 79 Initiatives and Referenda Amendments
- HB 80 Candidate and Officeholder Disclosure Modifications
- HB 138 Lobbyist Disclosure and Regulation Act Amendments
- HB 142 Railroad Drone Amendments
- HB 160 Campaign Funding Amendments
- HB 176 Elected Official Vacancy Amendments
- HB 221 Stipends for Future Educators
- HB 227 Municipal Office Modifications
- HB 272 Child Custody Proceedings Amendments
- HB 311 Lane Filtering Amendments
- HB 313 Motor Carrier Amendments
- SB 2 Public Education Budget Amendments
- SB 3 Current Fiscal Year Supplemental Appropriations
- SB 8 State Agency and Higher Education Compensation Appropriations
- SB 13 Education Entity Amendments
- SB 37 Election Law Revisions
- SB 44 Alternative Education Scholarship Combination
- SB 48 County Correctional Facility Reimbursement Amendments
- SB 51 Road Construction Bid Limit Amendments
- SB 52 Educator Salary Amendments
- SB 61 Electronic Cigarette Amendments
- SB 65 Online Student Funding Amendments
- SB 67 Public Thoroughfare Amendments
- SB 74 Port of Entry Amendments
- SB 86 Local Government Bonds Amendments
- SB 91 Local Government Officers Compensation Amendments
- SB 92 Student Communication Methods
- SB 94 Elections Records Amendments
- SB 113 Disposition of State Property Amendments
- SB 115 Higher Education Tuition Amendments
- SB 122 Youth Apprenticeship Governance Structure Amendments
- SB 135 Advanced Air Mobility and Aeronautics Amendments
- SB 137 Teacher Empowerment
- SB 148 Aircraft Property Tax Amendments
