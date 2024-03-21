The Gainer Family and Civil Rights Lawyers to hold a Press Conference in wake of Police Shooting
Ryan was not a demon or monster that could run through bullets or overpower two deputies with hulkish strength, He was a 15-year-old autistic teen having a bad day.”APPLE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRESS CONFERENCE
— DeWitt Lacy
Thursday, March 21st, at 1 PM PST
Location: 13494 Iroquois Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308
The Gainer Family and Civil Rights Lawyers to hold a Press Conference in the wake of a Lethal Police Shooting on Behalf of Ryan Gainer, an Autistic teen of Apple Valley.
“The deputy immediately drew his weapon at the teen; the deputy presented as a threat and definitely escalated situation.”
Civil Rights Attorney DeWitt Lacy.
“Once a call was made that the situation was under control, the officers should have backed off. Under no circumstances should a 15-year-old autistic boy with a gardening hoe be shot and killed without taking the time to calm the boy down before using deadly force. The police conduct was unreasonable.”
Civil Rights Attorney John Burris.
CONTACT: Civil Rights Attorney Dewitt Lacy Cell/Text (415) 378-9953 dewitt@bncllaw.com
MEDIA: Lee Houskeeper Cell/call: (415) 654-9141 NewsService@aol.com
LINK TO VIDEO, PHOTOGRAPHS, & CLAIM AGAINST COUNTY OF SAN BERNARDINO: https://bncllaw.com/ryan-gainer/
MEDIA-ONLY PRESS CONFERENCE
WHAT: The Gainer family, represented by attorneys DeWitt Lacy, John Burris, and Julia N. Quesada from the law firm Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL), will address the media on Thursday. This decision comes in the wake of the tragic death of 15-year-old Ryan Gainer, an autistic teenager, who was fatally shot by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy on March 9, 2024, in Apple Valley, California. The incident unfolded following a mental health episode stemming from a family argument over chores, during which Ryan, overwhelmed by frustration, struck his sister in the arm. Ryan—who was then holding a gardening tool—escalated to Ryan's untimely death. The Gainer family, alongside their legal team, seeks to address the grievous loss and raise critical questions about the law enforcement response, especially considering the history of police involvement in similar incidents at their home.
WHO: Civil Rights Attorneys Dewitt Lacy, John Burris, Julia N. Quesada, and plaintiff Gainer Family.
WHEN: Thursday, March 21st, at 1:00 PM PST
WHERE: Apple Valley, California — A horrific incident unfolded on the afternoon of March 9, 2024, when 15-year-old Ryan Gainer, a teen with autism, was fatally shot by a San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy at his family home on Iroquois Road, Apple Valley. This tragic event occurred following a mental health episode after a dispute arose about whether Ryan could listen to music and play video games before doing his chores.
Unfortunately, Ryan, overwhelmed by intense emotions and frustration, directed his agitation towards his sister, Rebecca Gainer, striking her on the arm. Rebecca sought help by dialing 911. It is important to note that this was not the first instance of the family seeking help from law enforcement; San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus reported that deputies had been called to the Gainer residence on five previous occasions, with Ryan having been taken to a mental health facility in the past.
“A cousin who was also at the home called authorities and told them the situation was under control.”
Civil Rights Attorney DeWitt Lacy.
Ryan, after noticing the call placed to 911, then grasped a garden tool, channeling his distress into an impulsive act that resulted in the shattering of the glass on the front door of their family residence.
Family members intervened to calm Ryan down. Ryan's cousin, William Roper, called 911 for a second time to advise that Ryan was calming down. However, despite William's notice to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were already en route responding to the residence.
The responding San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was met with Neighbors' pleas for understanding, given Ryan's autism.
As the deputies initiated their entry into the home, they yelled out, "Where is he?" This proclamation startled Ryan, prompting him to move towards the door with a hula hoe in hand. [gardening tool.] Upon Ryan's appearance in the hallway, now visible to the deputies, they immediately drew their weapons. This action heightened the tension, with the deputies issuing loud commands to Ryan, further escalating the already fraught situation. Soon after, an advancing Ryan exited his home, and the second deputy fired a reported (2) shots. Hitting Ryan, A third round was fired, striking Ryan after an unknown amount of time. Reportedly, the two deputies then pointed their weapons at family members and neighbors who were offering life-saving aid and ignored Ryan for approximately 5-10 minutes while Ryan lay there dying.
This press release seeks to convey the facts surrounding this devastating loss and to express the family's and community's grief and shock.
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy (BNCL) has a storied history of advocacy for Civil Rights and an unwavering commitment to justice. BNCL has been at the forefront of numerous high-profile cases. As the County of San Bernardino and the nation watch, BNCL will address the press and community on behalf of the Gainer Family on March 21, 2024
DeWitt Lacy
Burris Nisenbaum Curry & Lacy
+1 415-654-9142
email us here