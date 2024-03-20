MPD Makes Swift Arrest of Shooting Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce the arrest of man in a shooting in Northeast, D.C.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at around 11:47 a.m., the victim was in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE when he had an interaction with the suspect. The suspect then brandished a gun and a physical altercation ensued. During the altercation, the suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers quickly responded and recovered a firearm on scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Minutes later officers encountered the suspect fleeing from the scene and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE where Officers detained the suspect without incident.

Due to the detective’s investigation, 20-year-old Traquon McCalip, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Fleeing from Law Enforcement Officers, and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

CCN: 24042237

