Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 20, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:22 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding:

· Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510

Committee on Committee Supplemental Report

March 20, 2024

Kevin Boyle is removed from Insurance Committee

Patty Kim resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Patty Kim is elected to Insurance Committee and appointed Chair

Marueen Madden is elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee and appointed Chair

Jennifer O’Mara is elected to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness, and appointed Chair

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Carol Hill-Evans

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1234

SB 115

SB 740

Bills Referred

HR 347 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 348 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 2117 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2139 Judiciary

HB 2141 Commerce

HB 2142 Judiciary

SB 559 Professional Licensure

SB 560 Professional Licensure

SB 915 Transportation

SB 978 Local Government

SB 982 Local Government

SB 1047 Transportation

SB 1054 Health

SB 1111 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 1434 To Appropriations

HB 1446 To Appropriations

HB 1553 To Appropriations

HB 1665 To Appropriations

HB 1762 To Appropriations

HB 1956 To Appropriations

SB 45 To Appropriations

SB 55 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 291 From Education as Committed

HR 328 From Education as Committed

HR 329 From Education as Committed

HR 326 From Local Government as Committed

HR 335 From Veteran’s Affair’s and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 336 From Veteran's Affair's and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 337 From Veteran's Affair's and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 287 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 843 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1399 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1745 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1748 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1958 From Finance as Amended

HB 2085 From Finance as Amended

HB 2119 From Finance as Committed

HB 1573 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1799 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1903 From Local Government as Amended

HB 1434 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 115 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 740 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 945 From Local Government as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 1030

HB 1446

HB 1549

HB 1842

HB 1869

HB 2017

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 272 A Resolution designating March 21, 2024, as "Rosie the Riveter Day" in Pennsylvania and honoring the service and contributions of the millions of women who entered the workforce during World War II. 200-1 A03488 (GLEIM) 201-0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.