Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 20, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 20, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:22 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding:

 

·         Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510

 

Committee on Committee Supplemental Report

March 20, 2024

 

Kevin Boyle is removed from Insurance Committee

 

Patty Kim resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Patty Kim is elected to Insurance Committee and appointed Chair

 

Marueen Madden is elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee and appointed Chair

 

Jennifer O’Mara is elected to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness, and appointed Chair

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Representative Carol Hill-Evans

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1234

 

SB 115

SB 740

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 347     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 348     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

                   

HB 2117   Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2139   Judiciary

HB 2141   Commerce

HB 2142   Judiciary

                   

SB 559      Professional Licensure

SB 560      Professional Licensure

SB 915      Transportation

SB 978      Local Government

SB 982      Local Government

SB 1047    Transportation

SB 1054    Health

SB 1111    Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1434      To Appropriations

HB 1446      To Appropriations

HB 1553      To Appropriations

HB 1665      To Appropriations

HB 1762      To Appropriations

HB 1956      To Appropriations

 

SB 45           To Appropriations

SB 55           To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 291        From Education as Committed

HR 328        From Education as Committed

HR 329        From Education as Committed

HR 326        From Local Government as Committed

HR 335        From Veteran’s Affair’s and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HR 336        From Veteran's Affair's and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 337        From Veteran's Affair's and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

HB 287        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 843        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1399      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1745      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1748      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1958      From Finance as Amended

HB 2085      From Finance as Amended  

HB 2119      From Finance as Committed

HB 1573      From Local Government as Amended

HB 1799      From Local Government as Amended

HB 1903      From Local Government as Amended

HB 1434      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 115         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 740         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 945         From Local Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 1030

HB 1446

HB 1549

HB 1842

HB 1869

HB 2017

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 272

A Resolution designating March 21, 2024, as "Rosie the Riveter Day" in Pennsylvania and honoring the service and contributions of the millions of women who entered the workforce during World War II.

200-1

 

  A03488 (GLEIM)

201-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, March 25, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

