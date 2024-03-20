Daily Session Report for Wednesday, March 20, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 20, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:22 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Leadbetter.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding:
· Senate Bill 479, Printer’s Number 510
Committee on Committee Supplemental Report
March 20, 2024
Kevin Boyle is removed from Insurance Committee
Patty Kim resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Patty Kim is elected to Insurance Committee and appointed Chair
Marueen Madden is elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee and appointed Chair
Jennifer O’Mara is elected to Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee, Subcommittee on Security and Emergency Response Readiness, and appointed Chair
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Carol Hill-Evans
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1234
SB 115
SB 740
Bills Referred
HR 347 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 348 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 2117 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2139 Judiciary
HB 2141 Commerce
HB 2142 Judiciary
SB 559 Professional Licensure
SB 560 Professional Licensure
SB 915 Transportation
SB 978 Local Government
SB 982 Local Government
SB 1047 Transportation
SB 1054 Health
SB 1111 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 1434 To Appropriations
HB 1446 To Appropriations
HB 1553 To Appropriations
HB 1665 To Appropriations
HB 1762 To Appropriations
HB 1956 To Appropriations
SB 45 To Appropriations
SB 55 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 291 From Education as Committed
HR 328 From Education as Committed
HR 329 From Education as Committed
HR 326 From Local Government as Committed
HR 335 From Veteran’s Affair’s and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HR 336 From Veteran's Affair's and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HR 337 From Veteran's Affair's and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 287 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 843 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1399 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1745 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1748 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1958 From Finance as Amended
HB 2085 From Finance as Amended
HB 2119 From Finance as Committed
HB 1573 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1799 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1903 From Local Government as Amended
HB 1434 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 115 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 740 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 945 From Local Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 1030
HB 1446
HB 1549
HB 1842
HB 1869
HB 2017
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating March 21, 2024, as "Rosie the Riveter Day" in Pennsylvania and honoring the service and contributions of the millions of women who entered the workforce during World War II.
|
200-1
|
|
201-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.