CSUN Assistive Technology Conference

Whether you have been attending the conference for years or are planning to attend your first, the CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, also known as the CSUN Conference, is the ultimate community experience and the premier forum on technology for all persons with disabilities. For over 38 years, California State University, Northridge's Center on Disabilities has sponsored the conference, providing a platform for researchers, practitioners, educators, exhibitors and more from around the world, to engage with each other and share knowledge, innovations and best practices to promote inclusion for all.

On Thursday, Brandon Johnson will be a panelist in a fireside chat discussing "Preparing for Global Accessibility Regulations."

On Friday, Brandon will present "Emerging Issues in Digital Accessibility Law." In the past twenty years, we have witnessed an explosion in the growth of new and innovative technologies. In an era where digital interfaces have become integral to nearly every aspect of our lives, ensuring equal access to such technologies for all individuals – including those with disabilities – is paramount. As a result, it is important to understand the impact that the accessibility legal landscape may have on new and emerging technologies. The presentation will proceed in three parts. First, we will lay a foundation for the legal requirements and standards underpinning accessibility in the context of digital technologies. Second, we will turn to a discussion of recent and emerging developments in the digital accessibility space. This will include an exploration of recently adopted accessibility obligations for gaming and videoconferencing; a landmark ADA lawsuit in the virtual reality space; the development of accessibility guidelines specific to extended reality platforms; and the application of accessibility law to AI. Finally, the session will end with a discussion of best practices for establishing a digital accessibility compliance program and making products and services accessible to people with disabilities.

