IL On-Site Program Taking Part in Construction Safety Event at future site of Obama Presidential Center

ILLINOIS, March 20 - Focus will be on trenching and excavation safety





CHICAGO - In recognition of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Region V's Trench Safety Stand Down, the Illinois Department of Labor's On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (IL On-Site), in partnership with the Lakeside Alliance, is hosting a presentation about safe trenching and excavation.





The event is taking place during OSHA's 2024 Trench Stand Down Campaign.





The Lakeside Alliance is a joint venture among Brown & Momen, Inc., Powers & Sons Construction Co., Safeway Construction Co., Turner Construction Co. and UJAMAA Construction Inc.





"Proper education and training can be the difference between life and death when it comes to trenching and excavation," said Industrial Hygiene Supervisor Mica Chunes. "The Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program provides free and confidential safety and health advice to small and medium-sized businesses, including construction companies. Our consultants can identify hazards and recommend how to eliminate them."





"As spring construction season gets into full swing, it is important to raise awareness of the hazards of trenching and educate workers and employers about required protective measures such as the sloping, shoring and shielding of trench walls," explained OSHA Regional Administrator Bill Donovan in Chicago. "A trench collapse or cave-in can bury workers under thousands of pounds of soil and rocks in seconds, making escape and survival often impossible. Through proper training and the use of required safety procedures, employers can prevent deadly trench collapses and ensure Illinois workers are safe on the job."





There are several pillars of trench safety:

Ensure there's a safe way to enter and exit- ladders are required for any excavation 4 feet subsurface or greater. A ladder is required every 25 linear feet.

Ensure trenches have cave-in protection including appropriate Shielding or Shoring.

Look for standing water and test if atmospheric hazards are or may be present.

Keep materials away from the edge of the trench.

Never enter a trench unless it has been properly inspected by a competent person prior to entry and whenever changes occur. Do not work under undermined concrete sidewalks or structures.

Ensure all utilities are properly marked prior to excavation and earth moving operations.

For more information on federal OSHA's Trenching and Excavation requirements, click here





The Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program provides free and confidential safety and health advice to small and medium-sized businesses committed to improving workplace safety and health.





The 21(d) On-Site Consultation Cooperative Agreement is funded by a federal grant, which constitutes ninety percent of the overall budget. Ten percent is financed by State funds.



