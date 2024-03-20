Submit Release
Paving on I-40 in Benton County

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 | 03:36pm

JACKSON, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crew are working this week on repairs to I-40 in Benton County. Hot mix asphalt is now available due to warmer temperatures, and we are taking this opportunity to make repairs to an area of the interstate near the Tennessee River. Crews have had alternating lane closures between mile markers 126-133 east and westbound performing milling operations. Today, and tomorrow crews will be paving these spots.

This section of I-40 in Benton County is under contract to be fully resurfaced later this summer.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

 

