Paving on I-40 in Benton County

JACKSON, Tennessee – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crew are working this week on repairs to I-40 in Benton County. Hot mix asphalt is now available due to warmer temperatures, and we are taking this opportunity to make repairs to an area of the interstate near the Tennessee River. Crews have had alternating lane closures between mile markers 126-133 east and westbound performing milling operations. Today, and tomorrow crews will be paving these spots.

This section of I-40 in Benton County is under contract to be fully resurfaced later this summer.



