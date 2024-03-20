Mayor Bowser to Tour READY Center and Highlight Expanded Services Available to Returning Citizens

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, March 21 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District officials to tour the READY (Resources to Empower and Develop You) Center’s standalone facility in Ward 8, which opened in September 2023.



The READY Center was opened by Mayor Bowser in 2019 to serve as a one-stop-shop where returning citizens can access a wide range of essential post-release services from District agencies and community-based organizations. So far in FY24, over 3,100 individuals released from federal and local custody have received a variety of pre- or post-release services from the READY Center.



Services offered at the READY Center include:

Streamlined Access to Identification/Vital Documents

Public Benefit Application Assistance (TANF, SNAP, Medicaid)

Subsidized and Unsubsidized Employment and Skills Training

Education and Vocational Training Resources

Referrals for Behavioral Health Services

Financial Literacy Services

Referrals for Substance Use Intervention

Reentry Case Management and Support Groups

Clothing and Essential Resources



Residents of the District who have been released from a Department of Corrections or Federal Bureau of Prisons facility in the last six months are eligible for services through the READY Center. Open five days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the READY Center welcomes both scheduled appointments and walk-ins. Interested residents can walk into the READY Center’s new location at 3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE or call (202) 790-6790 to schedule an appointment.



WHEN:

Thursday, March 21 at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Lindsey Appiah, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice

Thomas Faust, Director, DC Department of Corrections

Lamont Carey, Director, Mayor’s Office of Returning Citizens Affairs



WHERE:

The READY Center

3640 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

*Closest Metro Station: Congress Heights Metro Station*

*Closest Bus Routes: A4, A8*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



