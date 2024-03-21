AlmaLinux OS Foundation Marks Third Anniversary with Notable Milestones
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise linux distribution, today announced the celebration of its third anniversary amid several key milestones.
Founded on March 21, 2021 the foundation now benefits from the backing of more than 25 corporate sponsors and is governed by eight board members from 3 countries. Prioritizing transparency and consistency, AlmaLinux has steadfastly remained committed to stability, adopting the phrase “No Drama. Just Linux.” as its theme for this year’s anniversary. And now promising RHEL compatibility over being an exact copy of RHEL, AlmaLinux unveiled new repositories and is often able to deliver security and bug fixes sooner than any other enterprise Linux distro – further differentiating the distro.
AlmaLinux’s reach is proven in a variety of ways, but one of the most clear is in these milestones:
-- 5,000,000+ docker pulls
-- 900,000+ servers calling home to 350+ mirrors in its mirror system
-- 400+ foundation members
-- 150+ code contributors
-- 70+ companies contributing code
-- 25 commercial sponsors
-- 11 releases
-- 4 supported architectures
“The benefit of a ‘No Drama. Just Linux.’ approach shines through for AlmaLinux,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “Our leadership team as well as the community as a whole are heavily engaged – making for a well-anchored distro that’s consistently stable and answers users' needs. I’m honored to help drive collaboration with supporters, users and contributors such as CERN, Cybertrust Japan, MEGWARE and many more. Here’s to many more growth-filled anniversaries for AlmaLinux.”
“The immense growth of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation over the last three years reflects the value it offers users around the globe,” said Igor Seletskiy, CEO at Cloud Linux, one of the foundation’s platinum sponsors. “AlmaLinux’s presence in international corporations as well as top research and academic organizations speaks for itself – and I’m humbled to have worked alongside great minds to make it all possible.”
“Users simply want stability, and that’s what we consistently offer,” said Jack Aboutboul, board member at AlmaLinux. “AlmaLinux stands out as a no-drama distro. That’s our undeniable differentiation that’s appreciated by so many.”
AlmaLinux Day: Germany on March 18th boasted 300+ attendees and 10 speakers, highlighting the ways that AlmaLinux is providing the answer to many different parts of its community and allowing its community to directly interact with its board.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Founded on March 21, 2021 the foundation now benefits from the backing of more than 25 corporate sponsors and is governed by eight board members from 3 countries. Prioritizing transparency and consistency, AlmaLinux has steadfastly remained committed to stability, adopting the phrase “No Drama. Just Linux.” as its theme for this year’s anniversary. And now promising RHEL compatibility over being an exact copy of RHEL, AlmaLinux unveiled new repositories and is often able to deliver security and bug fixes sooner than any other enterprise Linux distro – further differentiating the distro.
AlmaLinux’s reach is proven in a variety of ways, but one of the most clear is in these milestones:
-- 5,000,000+ docker pulls
-- 900,000+ servers calling home to 350+ mirrors in its mirror system
-- 400+ foundation members
-- 150+ code contributors
-- 70+ companies contributing code
-- 25 commercial sponsors
-- 11 releases
-- 4 supported architectures
“The benefit of a ‘No Drama. Just Linux.’ approach shines through for AlmaLinux,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “Our leadership team as well as the community as a whole are heavily engaged – making for a well-anchored distro that’s consistently stable and answers users' needs. I’m honored to help drive collaboration with supporters, users and contributors such as CERN, Cybertrust Japan, MEGWARE and many more. Here’s to many more growth-filled anniversaries for AlmaLinux.”
“The immense growth of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation over the last three years reflects the value it offers users around the globe,” said Igor Seletskiy, CEO at Cloud Linux, one of the foundation’s platinum sponsors. “AlmaLinux’s presence in international corporations as well as top research and academic organizations speaks for itself – and I’m humbled to have worked alongside great minds to make it all possible.”
“Users simply want stability, and that’s what we consistently offer,” said Jack Aboutboul, board member at AlmaLinux. “AlmaLinux stands out as a no-drama distro. That’s our undeniable differentiation that’s appreciated by so many.”
AlmaLinux Day: Germany on March 18th boasted 300+ attendees and 10 speakers, highlighting the ways that AlmaLinux is providing the answer to many different parts of its community and allowing its community to directly interact with its board.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com