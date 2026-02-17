AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Return of Silver Sponsor Members: Codenotary, Fastly and StorPool Storage AD

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit stewarding AlmaLinux OS, a free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the return of the following three organizations as silver-level sponsor members:CodenotaryCodenotary ( www.codenotary.com ) delivers software trust and integrity solutions that protect the entire software development lifecycle for hundreds of customers worldwide, including the world’s leading banks, governments, and defense organizations. Its platform brings easy-to-use trust and integrity into modern software pipelines through advanced AI models that detect attack patterns in real time. Designed for rapid deployment and seamless integration with modern CI/CD environments, Codenotary helps organizations secure their software supply chains, ensure authenticity, and reduce operational risk at scale.“AlmaLinux OS is a critical community-driven enterprise Linux project, and we’re proud to return as a Silver Sponsor,” said Moshe Bar, CEO of Codenotary. “As software supply chain threats continue to rise, it’s more important than ever to support open source infrastructure with verifiable integrity, transparency, and trust.”FastlyFastly’s ( www.fastly.com ) powerful, programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver fast, safe, and engaging online experiences. Its edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation on a global scale. Fastly’s high-performance, modern architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps quickly and cost-effectively, which is why organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience. Fastly is headquartered in San Francisco."At Fastly, we believe that a healthy digital future depends on a robust, open source foundation. AlmaLinux has proven to be a vital pillar of that ecosystem, providing the stability and transparency that modern developers demand,” said Tracy Hinds, Director for Fast Forward, Fastly. “We are proud to provide the infrastructure that enables AlmaLinux to remain fast, accessible, and secure for everyone, everywhere. Our continued support is an investment in an open internet that thrives on community-driven innovation."StorPool StorageStorPool Storage AD ( www.storpool.com ) is a leading software-defined block storage platform that transforms standard servers into fast, reliable, and scalable shared storage for demanding workloads. Built for cloud providers, MSPs, and enterprises, StorPool delivers ultra-low latency, high performance, and continuous availability for mission-critical applications. Its fully managed storage service and modern architecture empower organizations to simplify operations, improve efficiency, and accelerate growth. StorPool is headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria."Our continued sponsorship of AlmaLinux reflects our belief in the power of open, community-governed infrastructure,” said Boyan Ivanov, CEO of StorPool. “AlmaLinux delivers the stability, transparency, and enterprise-grade reliability our customers depend on, while preserving the freedom and flexibility that modern organizations need to innovate with confidence."About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors across six continents, AlmaLinux is compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit entity created as the central collaboration point for everything to do with AlmaLinux and for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit www.almalinux.org

