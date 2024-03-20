Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,304 in the last 365 days.

AGRU America expands operations in Williamsburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AGRU America, a U.S. manufacturer of engineering plastics solutions, announced today it is expanding operations in Williamsburg County. The company’s $7.8 million investment will create approximately six new jobs. 

Georgetown, SC–based AGRU America has been on a mission to build a sustainable future by developing innovative engineering plastics solutions and fostering relationships built upon the highest standards. AGRU America is a subsidiary of AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH, an Austrian family-owned business operating since 1948. The company’s solutions, including AGRU geosynthetics, concrete protective liners, pipes and fittings, and semi-finished products, are sold in over 100 countries on six continents. 

AGRU America has four facilities in South Carolina, with the latest expansion adding new machinery and equipment to the manufacturing facility located at 3537 County Line Road in Andrews.                           

Individuals interested in joining the AGRU America team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“AGRU America has been in South Carolina since 1996. Since then, we’ve expanded multiple times across Williamsburg, Georgetown and Charleston counties. South Carolina has provided us with an excellent business environment for nearly three decades, and we are thrilled by the ongoing support we have received from state and local officials. Our latest expansion will help ensure we continue meeting the demand for our products and solutions.”
-AGRU America President and CEO Robert L. Johnson

“AGRU America’s latest expansion showcases South Carolina’s commitment to supporting existing companies. We applaud the company’s dedication to doing business in our state and celebrate this investment in Williamsburg County.”
-Gov. Henry McMaster 

“We are excited to see AGRU America again growing its operations in one of our state’s rural communities. Announcements like this prove that South Carolina is a place where innovative manufacturing companies can find lasting success.”
-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Williamsburg County is very excited that AGRU America is expanding its current operations, with an estimated $7.8 million investment. It demonstrates the company’s confidence in the area and its commitment to contributing to the local economy and community. This shows that businesses such as AGRU America love Williamsburg County as much as we do.”
-Williamsburg County Supervisor Kelvin C. Washington

FIVE FAST FACTS

  • AGRU America is expanding its operations in Williamsburg County.
  • The company’s $7.8 million investment will create six new jobs.
  • AGRU America is a U.S. manufacturer of engineering plastics solutions.
  • The new jobs will be located at the 3537 County Line Road manufacturing facility in Andrews, S.C.
  • Individuals interested in joining the AGRU America team should visit the company’s careers page.

You just read:

AGRU America expands operations in Williamsburg County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more