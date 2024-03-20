AGRU America expands operations in Williamsburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AGRU America, a U.S. manufacturer of engineering plastics solutions, announced today it is expanding operations in Williamsburg County. The company’s $7.8 million investment will create approximately six new jobs.

Georgetown, SC–based AGRU America has been on a mission to build a sustainable future by developing innovative engineering plastics solutions and fostering relationships built upon the highest standards. AGRU America is a subsidiary of AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH, an Austrian family-owned business operating since 1948. The company’s solutions, including AGRU geosynthetics, concrete protective liners, pipes and fittings, and semi-finished products, are sold in over 100 countries on six continents.

AGRU America has four facilities in South Carolina, with the latest expansion adding new machinery and equipment to the manufacturing facility located at 3537 County Line Road in Andrews.

Individuals interested in joining the AGRU America team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“AGRU America has been in South Carolina since 1996. Since then, we’ve expanded multiple times across Williamsburg, Georgetown and Charleston counties. South Carolina has provided us with an excellent business environment for nearly three decades, and we are thrilled by the ongoing support we have received from state and local officials. Our latest expansion will help ensure we continue meeting the demand for our products and solutions.”

-AGRU America President and CEO Robert L. Johnson

“AGRU America’s latest expansion showcases South Carolina’s commitment to supporting existing companies. We applaud the company’s dedication to doing business in our state and celebrate this investment in Williamsburg County.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to see AGRU America again growing its operations in one of our state’s rural communities. Announcements like this prove that South Carolina is a place where innovative manufacturing companies can find lasting success.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Williamsburg County is very excited that AGRU America is expanding its current operations, with an estimated $7.8 million investment. It demonstrates the company’s confidence in the area and its commitment to contributing to the local economy and community. This shows that businesses such as AGRU America love Williamsburg County as much as we do.”

-Williamsburg County Supervisor Kelvin C. Washington

FIVE FAST FACTS