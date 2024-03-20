Submit Release
Traffic Delay/Lane Closure I 89 Southbound Exit 16 Winooski/Colchester Area

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Both lanes will be shut down in the vicinity of I 89 Southbound near exit 16  in the Colchester/Winooski area due to an excavator that tipped over off the side of the highway. There are heavy wreckers on scene working on it. One lane is shut down and traffic is backed up. 

 

This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE.  Updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

Andrea H Bushway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

