California Chief Justice Calls on Lawmakers to Embrace Court Technology, Reject Attacks on Rulings

(Subscription required) In a speech before state lawmakers, the governor and judicial colleagues, Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero championed the expanded use of video appearances in California’s courtrooms even as the issue roils labor groups, who are expected to fight legislation green-lighting its permanent use. In her annual State of the Judiciary address, Patricia Guerrero lamented "partisan attacks on court decisions."
