California’s chief justice delivers annual state of the judiciary

California’s Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero highlighted several programs the judiciary is spearheading in her annual address to the state Legislature, while also calling out attacks on court decisions as partisan and unnecessary. Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero mentioned the state's budget shortfall, saying the judicial branch must be part of the solution.
