Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet in Topeka on March 28

For Immediate Release:

March 20, 2024

Contacts:

Nadia Marji, CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

nadia.marji@ks.gov

SHAWNEE – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission, alongside newly-appointed KDWP Secretary Chris Kennedy, will hold its next public meeting on Thursday, March 28 at the Topeka and Shawnee County Library, Marvin Auditorium (Room 101-C), in Topeka. The hybrid meeting will begin at noon and conclude once all agenda items are covered. While all are welcome to attend, interested parties need not be physically present to participate; Instructions for participating via Zoom, phone and live video/audio streaming can be accessed HERE by clicking “Instructions to Participate in Virtual Meeting.”

During the March 28, 2024, public meeting, Commissioners will vote on:

Amendments to “KAR 115-4-11 – Big game and wild turkey permit applications” to add clarifying language.

to add clarifying language. Amendments to “KAR 115-25-11 – Furbearers; opens seasons and bag limits” to introduce an extended season for the taking of raccoon and opossum by hunting and trapping. If approved, the extended season would take place annually from the first day of March through the first Tuesday after the second Saturday in November of the same year.

to introduce an extended season for the taking of raccoon and opossum by hunting and trapping. If approved, the extended season would take place annually from the first day of March through the first Tuesday after the second Saturday in November of the same year. Amendments to “KAR 115-30-10 – Personal watercraft; definition, requirements, and restrictions” that define personal watercraft operating requirements and restrictions.

Commissioners will then:

Allot time for general public comment on non-agenda items

Receive an agency and state fiscal status update

Receive a 2024 Legislative Update

Have a general discussion on:

Trout program regulations, to include season length and permit prices

Aquatic Species Recovery Program

Commissioners will conclude the public meeting by hearing the following Workshop items, which are items that may be voted on at a future date:

K.A.R. 115-25-7 Antelope 25-Series Regulations

K.A.R. 115-25-8 Elk 25-Series Regulations

K.A.R. 115-25-9a Military Deer Seasons

New Carcass Movement Regulation

Webless Migratory Bird Regulations

Waterfowl Regulations

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the K-State Campus, College Center Conference Room, in Salina.

###