Award-Winning Author and Educator Dr. Veirdre Jackson to Headline Transformative Events in March
Award-Winning Author and Educator Dr. Veirdre Jackson to Headline Transformative Events in March
Providing leaders with practical tools for systemic change and relationship based coaching to conquer the elusive nature of finding balance.”HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-Winning Author and Educator Dr. Veirdre Jackson to Headline Transformative Events in March Dr. Veirdre Jackson, a renowned author, educator, and entrepreneur, is set to take center stage at several impactful events throughout March. With over 20 years of experience in non-profit and executive leadership, Dr. Jackson is the CEO/Founder of Living Strong Consulting LLC, focusing on trauma-informed practices and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB).
— Dr Veirdre Jackson
Dr. Jackson's commitment to organizational resilience and personal strength has made her a sought-after keynote speaker and consultant. Her podcast, "Living Strong: The Flip Side of Adversity," reaches listeners in over 40 countries, sharing inspirational stories from lived experiences.
Upcoming Events:
1. Kicking Off Women's History Month - A Conversation Aiming to Help Women Refill
Date: March 7
Event: Voice America X Flip Side of Adversity Radio Show with Carina Bruno
Description: Join Dr. Veirdre Jackson and Carina Bruno for a candid conversation exploring the evolving perceptions of self-worth among women from different generations. The episode delves into the impact of societal expectations, cultural shifts, and personal journeys on self-esteem and self-acceptance. Catch the Replay: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/149155/generations-apart-united-in-worth-knowing-our-value-as-women.
2. Black Entrepreneur Experience
Date: March 12
Event: Podcast with Dr. Frances Richards
Description: Dr. Veirdre Jackson will share her insights on the brilliance, boldness, and business acumen of successful Black entrepreneurs worldwide. The podcast aims to ignite and empower aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging business ownership and an entrepreneurial mindset. Listen here: https://www.drfrancesrichards.com/podcasts/
3. Education is Freedom! Podcast
Date: March 12
Event: S01 E12 with Dr. Danielle Martin on She is Still Dope Podcast Network
Description: Dr. Jackson will be a special guest discussing "Can I get a R.E.F.I.L.L.- Tips for Educators Healing from Burnout." Tune in via YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/SheisStillDope) and all major podcast platforms. Join the conversation on educator wellness, burnout recovery, and growth.
4. Spirit-Filled Entrepreneur
Date: March 14th
Event: Voice America Radio
Description: Dr. Veirdre Jackson hosts "Living Strong: The Flip Side of Adversity." The show explores how entrepreneurs and professionals can find joy and fulfillment through a Spirit-filled approach to their work. Tune in https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4019/living-strong-the-flip-side-of-adversity.
5. Stable and Secure: Supporting Children Through Trauma Sensitive Approaches (Keynote Speaker)
Date: March 25
Event: Hershey Lodge, Hershey, PA
Description: Dr. Jackson will be the keynote speaker at this transformative two-day conference focused on trauma-sensitive approaches to child and adult well-being. The event is free for attendees.
For media inquiries, contact:
Email: radio@livingstrongllc.com
Phone: +1 610-506-7056
Instagram: @iamdrveirdrejackson
Website: www.livingstrongllc.com
Join the conversation on social media using #DrVeirdreJackson #LivingStrongLLC #EducationIsFreedom. Follow Dr. Veirdre Jackson's journey and expertise on Instagram.
Extended Bio on Dr Jackson
Dr. Veirdre Jackson is an award-winning author, educator, and entrepreneur who is recognized as a leading educational trainer in trauma-informed practices and DEIB. She is a veteran educator with over 20 years of experience supporting non-profit and executive leadership which has led to her becoming the CEO/Founder of Living Strong Consulting LLC. She has harnessed her passion for building organizational resilience and personal strength on behalf of youth, families, and educational professionals and provides training, consulting and support to impact children from the inside out. She is a highly sought-after keynote speaker and consultant. Her commitment to leaders and organizational development is elevated through her John Maxwell Team Certification. Her internet radio show and podcast on Voice America’s Empowerment Station, Spotify and iHeartRadio entitled Living Strong: The Flip Side of Adversity reaches listeners in more than 40 countries with inspirational, authentic and practical stories from lived experiences by her guest co hosts. Her 2019 book and video series Fearless Conversations with a Limitless God provides insight on addressing the challenges to breaking the cycle of toxic thoughts that keep women in “hiding places”. Dr. Jackson holds a Bachelor’s degree from Drexel University; a Master’s degree in Elementary Education from Temple University; and a Doctoral Degree from Wilmington University in Leadership and Innovation.
Dr. Veirdre Jackson
Living Strong LLC
+1 610-506-7056
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube