Express Crane & Rigging's Houston Cranes Make a Big Difference at Cypress Charity Event
Explore cranes with Express Crane & Rigging and support Cypress Assistance Ministries at the Tons of Trucks event on March 23rd.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Crane & Rigging is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd annual Tons of Trucks event, happening on March 23, 2024, from 10 AM-2 PM at St. John Lutheran Church. This community event promises a unique fusion of entertainment and education, providing attendees with a unique up-close encounter with construction machinery.
As a longstanding supporter of Cypress Assistance Ministries, Express Crane & Rigging is excited to bring their expertise and enthusiasm to the event. They will showcase their largest crane and have it available for attendees to explore.
Community members of all ages can look forward to an interactive experience like no other at the Tons of Trucks event. From hands-on demonstrations to up-close inspections, participants will have the opportunity to explore the details of cranes under the guidance of the knowledgeable Express Crane & Rigging team. Children, especially, are encouraged to dive into this educational journey, gaining valuable insights into the world of cranes while enjoying memorable photo opportunities alongside the impressive trucks and equipment on display.
Express Crane & Rigging extends a warm invitation to the Cypress community to join them at the Tons of Trucks event. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Express Crane & Rigging setup for a firsthand experience with the equipment and to learn more about the different industries where cranes are used. The event will have a wide variety of vehicles on display, such as fire trucks, ladder trucks, ambulances, dump trucks, rescue trucks, monster trucks, heavy construction equipment, slingshots, and possibly a special appearance of the Batmobile this year!
For more information and event registration, please visit the St. John Tons of Trucks website. Join Express Crane & Rigging in making this year's event an unforgettable experience for the entire Cypress community.
About Express Crane & Rigging
Express Crane & Rigging is a Houston, TX-based company specializing in crane rentals and rigging services. They have a large variety of crane rental equipment, certified and maintained to ensure project success. Their team includes NCCCO-certified operators and riggers, offering a customer-first approach to exceed expectations. Services extend across Texas, primarily in Houston and surrounding areas and in Corpus Christi. The Express Crane & Rigging focus is on providing safe, cost-effective solutions for lifting, machinery moving, and rigging needs. Their fleet includes hydraulic truck cranes, rough terrain cranes, and boom trucks. They serve both commercial and residential projects with a commitment to safety and reliability.
