Naval Special Warfare Group Eight (NSWG-8) Commodore Relieved

Deputy commodore Capt. Stig Sanness has assumed duties as commodore. There is no impact to NSWG-8's mission readiness.

Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For questions related to this release, contact NSWC Public Affairs at 619-537-1351 or by email at chelsea.k.irish.mil@socom.mil.