Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,345 in the last 365 days.

Naval Special Warfare Group Eight (NSWG-8) Commodore Relieved

Deputy commodore Capt. Stig Sanness has assumed duties as commodore. There is no impact to NSWG-8's mission readiness.

Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.

For questions related to this release, contact NSWC Public Affairs at 619-537-1351 or by email at chelsea.k.irish.mil@socom.mil.

You just read:

Naval Special Warfare Group Eight (NSWG-8) Commodore Relieved

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more