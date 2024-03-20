First Lady Casey DeSantis Awards $60,000 in Hope Florida Funds to Six Miami-Dade and Broward Nonprofit Organizations

MIAMI— First Lady Casey DeSantis awarded six Miami-Dade and Broward County nonprofit organizations with $10,000 each through the Hope Florida Fund. Recipients recognized by the First Lady were: Harmony Development Center, Hope South Florida, Showering Love, Genesis Hopeful Haven, Propelling into Triumph, and Granada Church.

“Through the Hope Florida Fund, we have the remarkable ability to connect generosity from the private sector with nonprofits that are strengthening their communities,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I am blessed to be able to recognize these Miami-Dade and Broward nonprofits and support their missions to provide care and mentorship to Floridians.”

Since its inception in 2021, nearly 20,000 Floridians are no longer reliant on public assistance as a result of the program.

First Lady Casey DeSantis launched the Hope Florida Fund in July 2022 to harness the charity of the private sector to give funds to deserving local nonprofit entities through her Hope Florida initiative. Today’s award recipients serve children, families, and veterans through mentorship, material support, and educational programs.

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE).

Through implementation at multiple state agencies, Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic self-sufficiency by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos, maximize support, and uncover new opportunities. Hope Navigators help individuals identify their unique and immediate needs, develop long-term goals, map out a strategic plan, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be a key part of the solution.

###