YELLOWJACKETS’ STAR KEVIN ALVES SETS FEATURE DIRECTORIAL DEBUT WITH 'LUCKY WEEKEND'
The must see 'Heist Flick" unites Jesse Camacho, Alexa Barajas, Jessica Clement on the big screen.
Stepping into this new role as a director has been such an enjoyable process thanks to our incredibly ambitious cast and crew.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Alves will make his feature directorial debut with indie heist film ‘Lucky Weekend’ for 31 Twelve Films. The film, which was also penned by Alves, is a coming-of-age heist story about 18-year-old Gabe who finds out his best friend has stolen his winning scratch ticket and wrangles a group of unlikely friends to help him steal it back before it is cashed in.
— Kevin Alves, Director
The cast is led by Alves alongside Locke & Key actor Jesse Camacho, fellow Yellowjackets co-star Alexa Barajas and Dream Scenario’s Jessica Clement.
Alves is most known for playing the role of Travis on Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets. The Emmy nominated show recently took home Outstanding Drama Series at the 2024 GLAAD Awards. The series was picked up for a third season in December of 2022 and is set to begin filming in late spring of this year.
“Stepping into this new role as a director has been such an enjoyable process thanks to our incredibly ambitious cast and crew, and getting the chance to reunite with Jesse and Alexa again on screen has been great. We had a blast shooting this thing and cannot wait to share this story that at its core is about friendship,” said Alves in a statement.
John Daniel (Life with Luca), Agape Mngomezulu (Ginny & Georgia), Jack Ettlinger (Death Note), Alex Ozerov (Another Life), Luke Hutchie (EZRA) and newcomer Clarice Goetz round out the rest of the cast. The film is produced by Alves’ own 31 Twelve Films, with independent producers Julian Smither and Alexa Barajas. There is no set release date for the film, with plans to do a 2025 festival run.
Alves is represented by D2 Management, Connekt Creative, and Bloch Law; Camacho by Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency; Barajas by Canopy Partners and Play Management; Clement by Osbrink Talent Agency and Play Management.
Ian Royer
Anansi Tales Marketing
+1 647-999-8013
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other