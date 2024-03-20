ODIHR observers to North Macedonia’s presidential and parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Thursday
SKOPJE, 20 March 2024 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the election observation mission to the forthcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in North Macedonia on Thursday 21 March.
What:
- An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities
Who:
- Jillian Stirk, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission
When:
- 11:00 local time (GMT+1) on 21 March.
Where:
- DoubleTree by Hilton, Bulevar ASNOM 17, Skopje
Registration:
- No registration is necessary but only questions from journalists will be taken.
For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in North Macedonia, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/north-macedonia
Media Contact:
Katya Andrusz ODIHR Spokesperson, katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266 and Laurens Teule, ODIHR EOM Media Analyst, laurens.teule@odihr.mk or +389 72 255 032