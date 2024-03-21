Totality of Care Symposium: Reconnecting Medicine and Dentistry

Dr. Nathan Bryan Speaking On Nitric Oxide

This symposium offers medical and dental healthcare professionals the unique opportunity to be at the forefront of integrated patient care and treatment.

The groundbreaking new testing using Ai and at-home screenings for risk of Heart Attacks, Strokes, Cancer, Alzheimer's, Diabetes, Bone Loss, and Problem Pregnancies will help save lives.” — Dr. Gina Pritchard

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2024 Totality of Care Symposium For Healthcare Professionals - A Landmark Event in Healthcare Education May 17th – May 18th, 2024

The IDM Scholar Society and Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine are excited to extend an invitation to a landmark event in healthcare education: The 2024 Totality of Care Symposium. This pioneering symposium offers medical and dental healthcare professionals the unique opportunity to be at the forefront of integrated patient care and treatment, setting a new standard in healthcare excellence. Speakers will be showing Dentists and Physicians how to get better patient results when they act together as a team.

The purpose of the event is to unveil the connection between oral health and overall well-being. Lincoln Memorial University College of Dental Medicine is helping pioneer the academic integration of this evidence-based information. This will teach future dental and medical professionals how to implement this as the standard of care.

For the first time in an academic setting, this event will bring together speakers who are leading experts in medicine, dentistry, nursing, and dental hygiene to explore advancements in research and technology regarding the vital connection between oral health and overall well-being.

The goal is to unveil the scientific and clinical evidence linking oral health to complete health, giving doctors and dentists the ability to provide an accurate diagnosis, complete laboratory testing, actionable strategies, health plans, and wellness programs for seamlessly integrating these insights into practice.

The latest diagnostic techniques using Ai to determine the risk of Heart Attacks and Strokes will be discussed in order to offer better treatments.

The symposium will explore new opportunities for at-home screenings that take less than 30 seconds to help assess risk factors for Heart Attacks, Strokes, Diabetes, Cancer, Alzheimer's, Kidney Disease, Dental Implant Rejection, Bone Loss, Brain Abscess, and Problem Pregnancies. This will empower healthcare professionals to achieve better patient outcomes.

Participating in this symposium will empower healthcare providers to enhance their approach to patient care and wellness, ensuring better health outcomes and fostering more robust, health-oriented practice, treatment, and services on a quality level well beyond just prescriptions. Understanding how integrating oral health into comprehensive care plans can significantly improve patient health and wellness and contribute to a thriving medical practice because having healthier patients creates healthier practices.

This symposium will widen coverage and access to updates and resources, allowing healthcare professionals to improve their knowledge of diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, prevention, and best practices while expanding their professional networking and engaging with healthcare industry pioneers.

The symposium offers healthcare professionals the opportunity to become part of the most transformative movement in holistic healthcare.

The 2024 Totality of Care Symposium provides the chance to join a transformative movement towards holistic health and wellness care, where the integration of oral health is recognized as a critical component of an overall healthcare plan.

This event paves the way for a future where comprehensive patient care is the norm, leading to healthier patients and, in turn, healthier practices. It provides an unparalleled educational opportunity that promises to enhance the health of patients in medical or dental practices.

During this groundbreaking healthcare seminar, industry experts will gather to share their knowledge and latest research findings, offering participants an unparalleled learning experience that merges interactive workshops, informative lectures, and engaging discussions.

For more information, please go to:

https://www.leakysyndromesymposium.com

and https://www.idmscholarsociety.com

It takes place from May 17th through May 18th, 2024, at LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, 9737 Cogdill Rd. Knoxville, TN 37932

Both Live and Virtual Tickets are available. Both CDE/CME credits will be awarded.

2024 Totality of Care Symposium