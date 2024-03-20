Record Funding for Communities in Government Relations Budget

CANADA, March 21 - Released on March 20, 2024

With a record investment of $340.2 million in municipal revenue sharing (MRS), the 2024-25 Provincial Budget provides $556.9 million in direct support of Saskatchewan's municipalities. This is an increase of $53.9 million, or 10.7 per cent, from last year's budget.

"Municipal revenue sharing is up $42.4 million this year, an increase of 14.2 per cent over last year’s record investment, and continues to be a significant commitment on behalf of our government to all residents of the province," Government Relations Minister Don McMorris said. "Revenue sharing provides predictable funding based on the strength of our economy so that local leaders can make those investments in services and infrastructure that meet the needs of Saskatchewan communities."

Municipal revenue sharing provides predictable, no-strings-attached funding to Saskatchewan cities, towns, villages and rural municipalities based on three-quarters of one point of Provincial Sales Tax revenue from two years prior. At $340.2 million, the 2024-25 MRS program is 167 per cent more than the 2007-08 program. More than $4.3 billion in provincial funding has been allocated to support municipalities through this program since 2007-08.

This provincial budget also invests $163.7 million in municipal infrastructure. This includes $126.6 million for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan, an increase of $6.6 million, and $8.9 million for the New Building Canada Fund.

Additional municipal investments include:

$22.7 million in policing grants (Corrections, Policing and Public Safety);

$17.4 million for the Rural Integrated Roads for Growth (Highways);

$12.3 million for the Saskatchewan Assessment Management Agency to support timely property tax assessments (Government Relations); and

$8.6 million for the Urban Highway Connector Program (Highways).

There will be no change to the provincially set portion of property taxes as Education Property Tax Mill rates will stay the same in 2024.

Property Class 2024 Mill Rates Agricultural 1.42 Residential 4.54 Commercial/Industrial 6.86 Resource 9.88

For more information on the Education Property Tax mill rates, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/taxes-and-investments/property-taxes/education-property-tax-system.

To see the MRS investment by community, visit the Saskatchewan dashboard under People and Community. Use the left-right toggle in the dashboard to see the historical investment for the province or by community.

