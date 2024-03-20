Việt Nam: A typical ASEAN trading partner of Mercosur

VIETNAM, March 20 - BUENOS AIRES — Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have become important trade partners of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), and Việt Nam is a typical example, an Argentinian expert has said.

In an interview granted to the Việt Nam News Agency, Ezequiel Ramoneda, Coordinator of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CESEA) at the Institute of International Relations of the National University of La Plata of Argentina, said trade relations between Mercosur and ASEAN have enjoyed great progress over the last 15 years.

Over recent years, Việt Nam has emerged as an important trade partner of not only Argentina but also the entire Mercosur, which he attributed to Việt Nam’s dynamic integration into the world as well as efforts to expand its export markets in Mercosur and Argentina.

Ramoneda, who is also a member of the Mercosur - ASEAN Chamber of Commerce (MACC), held that with its crucial geographical location in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific, Việt Nam will serve as an important gateway for Argentina and other Mercosur members, including Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, to enter Southeast Asian markets.

Though Việt Nam’s trade turnover with Mercosur in general and Argentina in particular has grown considerably in the recent past, there remains much cooperation potential, and it is necessary to diversify exports and imports.

The South American trade bloc needs more information about the strong products of Việt Nam besides farm produce, especially industrial products, and vice versa, he continued.

The expert also confirmed that MACC is planning to organise a business delegation to Việt Nam in the latter half of this year to foster economic, trade, and investment partnerships.

Trade between Việt Nam and Argentina reached US$3.45 billion in 2023. Việt Nam is currently the sixth largest trade partner of Argentina, which in turn ranks third among trade partners of Việt Nam in Latin America, statistics show.

About political relations, he underlined the importance of maintaining traditional cooperation between Việt Nam and Mercosur countries.

In 2023, Việt Nam respectively celebrated the 50th and 30th anniversaries of its diplomatic ties with Argentina and Uruguay with visits to these countries by National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ. This year marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 17th year of the comprehensive partnership with Brazil.

He said that the two sides are now in the prime of political dialogue, aside from effective trade ties, so it is necessary to enhance the connectivity between Việt Nam and Mercosur, as well as the relations between Mercosur and ASEAN.

With regard to initiatives within the Forum for East Asia - Latin America Cooperation (FEALAC), Ramoneda, who is also Vice Chairman of the Argentina - Việt Nam Culture Institute, spoke highly of Việt Nam’s proposal on establishing a network of cities of culture and its appeal for promoting FEALAC’s activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He voiced his hope that an Argentina - Việt Nam friendship association will be set up in the near future. — VNS