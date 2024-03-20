Việt Nam the 13th largest mango supplier for the US

VIETNAM, March 20 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is the 13th largest mango supply market for the United States last year, data of the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) showed.

The average price of imported mangoes from Việt Nam reached US$3,190 per tonne in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 26 per cent.

The US imported mainly frozen and fresh mangoes from Việt Nam last year. Of which, frozen mango imports reached 643 tonnes, worth $988,000, an increase of 84.7 per cent in volume and an increase of 82.9 per cent in value compared to 2022.

Fresh mango imports reached 500 tonnes, worth $1.4 million, up 16.7 per cent in volume and 38.2 per cent in value.

However, the import volume of both types of mango accounts for a very low proportion of total US imports.

The Import-Export Department under Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) cited statistics from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), saying that the US’ import of mangoes of all kinds reached 746,400 tonnes, worth $1.11 billion, last year.

The US imported mangoes of all kinds mainly from Mexico, accounting for 61.3 per cent of total mango imports last year, followed by Peru, Brazil and Ecuador. — VNS