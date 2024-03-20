Deputy PM lauds Airbus’ cooperation with Vietnamese partners

VIETNAM, March 20 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà highly valued Airbus’s aviation cooperation with Vietnamese partners while receiving Olivier Michalon, Executive Vice President Global Business for Airbus Helicopters – a subsidiary of Airbus, in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Ha said the results of Airbus’ cooperation with the Vietnamese side in the aviation industry, especially in terms of technology, management experience, technique, and products, are also the criteria basing on which local partners decide to set up and expand long-term ties with Airbus.

The Deputy PM held that Airbus can assist Việt Nam in building strategies and plans on the aerospace industry development and in training human resources. He called on the European group to transfer component and equipment production technology to Việt Nam under its global value chain, and expand partnerships to new areas like aerospace/satellite, helicopter, military technology, search and rescue, security, and defence.

The host official suggested Airbus Helicopters take the next study and investment steps based on the development strategy and potential of the Vietnamese market.

For his part, Michalon noted Việt Nam is a key market for civil and specialised helicopters of Airbus.

The firm will invest in the development and transfer of technology, the training of pilots and engineers, and the operation and maintenance of new-generation helicopters in the country, he went on.

The executive affirmed that Việt Nam will be a leading priority and long-term partner of Airbus Helicopters in the time ahead. — VNS