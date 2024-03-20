House Resolution 335 Printer's Number 2759

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - A Resolution establishing the Pennsylvania Task Force on Agent Orange and Other Toxins to study and issue a report on how best to connect veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange and other toxins and their families with the VA benefits for which they may be eligible.
