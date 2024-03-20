Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,389 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 335 Printer's Number 2759

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - A Resolution establishing the Pennsylvania Task Force on Agent Orange and Other Toxins to study and issue a report on how best to connect veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange and other toxins and their families with the VA benefits for which they may be eligible.

You just read:

House Resolution 335 Printer's Number 2759

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more