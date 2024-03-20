Submit Release
House Resolution 328 Printer's Number 2639

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - A Resolution designating March 19, 2024, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising nearly $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.

