House Resolution 328 Printer's Number 2639

PENNSYLVANIA, March 20 - A Resolution designating March 19, 2024, as "The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) Day" in Pennsylvania and congratulating THON for raising nearly $17 million for the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital to help fight pediatric cancer.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.